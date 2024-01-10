Bloomberg Launches Data Enrichment Tool to enhance Transaction Cost Analysis

News provided by

Bloomberg

10 Jan, 2024, 08:30 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg today announced the release of Data Access, an extension of Bloomberg's Transaction Cost Analysis solution (BTCA), which enables clients to access data more easily through an API. The new functionality allows customers to bring together trading data with Bloomberg Data License's (DL) high quality, market-leading reference and pricing data to design and build bespoke data solutions on top of the BTCA framework rapidly using general-purpose programming language such as Python.

Data Access allows current BTCA customers to input complex queries to refine data for several use cases including trend analysis of broker and trader performance and integrating with data visualization tools to generate actionable insights. The combined datasets provide clients comprehensive content for reporting and decision making. This includes trade data, which encompasses the full spectrum of a lifecycle data such as order characteristics. Additionally, benchmark data, provides the results of all benchmark calculations and context data that shows grouping for the executed trades.

"We are focused on the continued enhancement of our solutions as clients' trading needs are constantly evolving with the markets," said Ravi Sawhney, Global head of Trade Automation & Analytics at Bloomberg. "BTCA allows clients to analyze and monitor trading performance and provides them with tools to create customized reports using a range of factors, including peer benchmarks. The ability to use a broader range of data as they evaluate their transactions helps expand trading insights make better informed decisions to improve performance."

"Data is a significant driver of TCA adoption, and increased workflow electronification enables clients to benefit from a broader range of datasets," said Audrey Blater, Senior Analyst for Coalition Greenwich Market Structure and Technology. "Our research shows that the buy-side continue to adopt TCA tools, and as client needs advance, systems providers are responding by continuously investing in their TCA solutions and offering enhanced features."

Bloomberg BTCA delivers robust transaction cost analysis alongside Bloomberg's global market data across a wide range of trading benchmarks and asset classes. BTCA offers impactful trading insights that help clients create and monitor their best execution strategies. Using BTCA's powerful exception-based workflows, traders can help ensure they meet a firm's compliance and execution policies and provides risk team with granular details of the entire trade flow life cycle.

Should customers wish to further enrich their data, Bloomberg Data License content spans Reference, ESG, Pricing, Risk, Regulation, Fundamentals, Estimates, and History covering more than 70 million securities and 40,000 data fields. Customers can browse, examine and subscribe to enterprise datasets at data.bloomberg.com, and efficiently access this content via a REST API, SFTP or natively in all major cloud providers.

About Bloomberg
Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration.

For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

SOURCE Bloomberg

Also from this source

Bloomberg Expands Historically Black College and University (HBCU) Trading Challenge In Its Second Year

Bloomberg Expands Historically Black College and University (HBCU) Trading Challenge In Its Second Year

Bloomberg for Education and Bloomberg Human Resources have expanded the reach of this year's Bloomberg and Historically Black Colleges and...
Bloomberg Expands Sustainable Index Offering with New Green Tilted Fixed Income Indices

Bloomberg Expands Sustainable Index Offering with New Green Tilted Fixed Income Indices

Bloomberg today announced the launch of new green-tilted fixed income indices, which seek to increase weighting to green bonds in some of Bloomberg's ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.