Bloomberg Launches First Fully Automated Basis Trade and Reporting Workflow

News provided by

Bloomberg

08 Feb, 2024, 03:30 ET

New workflow provides frictionless reporting of Future vs. Interest Rate Swap basis trade

LONDON, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg today announced the launch of a fully automated electronic workflow for the trading and reporting of EUR Interest Rate Swap (IRS) v Bond Future contracts through Eurex.

This new end-to-end workflow allows sell-side participants acting as executing brokers to facilitate a trade using a single interface and benefit from full straight through processing (STP) using Bloomberg's technology.

Assisting Futures Commission Merchant's (FCM's) with a seamless no-touch submission and approval process enables market participants to meet exchange-mandated reporting timelines which minimizes operational risk and reduces the historically manual burden associated with basis trading.

The solution is currently available for Euro denominated IRS spreads to Eurex bond futures contracts on both a matched maturity basis and versus spot benchmark tenors for IRS traded on trading venues operated by Bloomberg's affiliates. The offering will, in due course, extend to cover spreads versus cash instruments, and additional exchange connectivity.

Will Baillie, product manager for European Electronic Rates at Nomura said: "We are happy to be the first dealer live on Bloomberg for EUR Swaps vs. Futures with a fully automated electronic solution. This new workflow offers significant benefits that help streamline the booking process. By reducing the operational burden it means we can service our clients in a more efficient manner."

Kilian Frensch, head of European Interest Rate Swap trading at Nomura said: "The support of EUR Swaps vs. futures on Bloomberg is part of a number of steps we are taking to enhance our electronic capabilities at Nomura. Building on a proven track record of innovation we are committed to growing a strong, consistent and wide ranging offering for our clients."

"Increased electronification enables workflow optimization and benefits our clients across the buy and sell-side," said Derek Kleinbauer, Global Head of Fixed Income & Equity E-Trading at Bloomberg. "We are committed to investing in new functionality to support clients' needs and look forward to continuing to build out this offering as it expands to include a wider range of instruments." 

Bloomberg Electronic Trading Solutions (ETS) are used by leading financial institutions to trade efficiently in over 175 markets around the world. More than 9000 client firms use Bloomberg ETS to access industry-leading depth and breadth of liquidity across asset classes from over 1,500 dealers globally. Bloomberg ETS provides market participants with comprehensive solutions across the trading lifecycle, including robust price transparency, analytics, automation and execution, powered by Bloomberg's high-quality, multi-asset class data and tools.

About Bloomberg
Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

SOURCE Bloomberg

Also from this source

Bloomberg Pro for Vision revolutionizes financial professionals' productivity with Apple Vision Pro

Bloomberg Pro for Vision revolutionizes financial professionals' productivity with Apple Vision Pro

Bloomberg today announced the launch of the all-new Bloomberg Pro for Vision app, a reimagined Bloomberg Professional® app built for the era of...
8400 Students Compete in Bloomberg Global Trading Challenge, Building Real-World Investing Skills

8400 Students Compete in Bloomberg Global Trading Challenge, Building Real-World Investing Skills

The Global Trading Challenge, Bloomberg's annual Terminal-based event for students, attracted over 8400 students across 38 countries to compete in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.