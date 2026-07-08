Bloomberg Launches Pre-Trade TCA API Bringing Execution Intelligence into Proprietary Trading Workflows

API connectivity extends pre-trade execution intelligence helping firms deliver more consistent and efficient trading outcomes

NEW YORK, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg today announced the launch of its multi-asset Pre-Trade Transaction Cost Analysis (TCA) API, allowing clients to bring pre-trade and in-trade execution intelligence and analytics directly into their proprietary fixed income and equities trading and investment workflows. For the first time, firms can programmatically access Bloomberg's pre-trade transaction cost analytics at scale through an API, making execution insights available across a broader range of trading decisions and order flow.

Bloomberg's Pre-Trade TCA API enables firms to embed execution analytics directly within their trading and investment systems, providing the ability to:

Apply a more consistent analytical framework across a broader range of trading activities, extending pre-trade analytics to a larger share of order flow

Utilize best-in-breed execution insights across major asset classes

Reduce manual processes and operational friction

While pre-trade TCA is widely used to support and optimize execution decisions, operational realities can limit its application to a small portion of the order flow, creating a gap between the analytics available to traders and the analytics that can be incorporated into daily execution decisions.

Developed using deep domain expertise, unique datasets and client collaboration, Bloomberg's Pre-Trade TCA API helps bridge the gap between analytics and execution by bringing actionable trading intelligence to traders at scale.

"Bloomberg's new pre-trade fixed-income TCA API provides precise, real-time bond pricing that accounts for trade side and order size. In our testing, estimated transaction costs closely aligned with realized execution costs. Having these reference points available ahead of execution can give traders valuable insight into expected costs and support more informed, optimized execution decisions," said Yven P. Scholz, Head of Electronic Trading and Services at Allianz Global Investors.

"Historically, traders have had to balance the value of pre-trade analytics against the practical realities of managing large volumes of orders. Integrating those insights directly into the trading workflow has the potential to make execution analysis more scalable and accessible across a broader range of trading activity," said Mehmet S. Kinak, Global Head, Equity Trading at T. Rowe Price.

"Firms are increasingly looking for flexibility to access the strongest trading analytics and decision-support tools for each asset class and stage of the trade lifecycle," said Vlad Rashkovich, Global Head of Quantitative Trading Research and Analytics at Bloomberg. "Our Pre-Trade TCA is the result of years of independent research helping buy-side and sell-side firms make more informed execution decisions across multiple asset classes. By making these insights available through API, we're enabling firms to bring execution intelligence directly into the trader's cockpit to enhance execution outcomes with speed and consistency."

Bloomberg's comprehensive pre-trade analytics are powered by unique datasets and market insights developed over 15 years of execution research and collaboration with hundreds of buy-side and sell-side firms across the globe. Its Pre-Trade TCA API is part of an expanding suite of trading and analytics APIs designed to help clients integrate Bloomberg data and analytics directly into their own technology environments.

About Bloomberg Trading Analytics

Bloomberg's trading analytics deliver seamless insights across the trading lifecycle, helping firms make smarter decisions before, during and after execution. By bringing together Bloomberg's comprehensive market insights, multi-asset analytics and workflow-integrated delivery, traders can access the right insights, at the right place and at the right time. The result is faster decision-making, improved execution outcomes and greater confidence in every trade. For more information, click here.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, analytics and technology solutions to help organizations make better decisions. Bloomberg's trading and investment solutions help firms optimize workflows across the investment lifecycle, combining market-leading data, analytics and technology to support portfolio management, trading, risk management and post-trade operations. For more information, visit www.bloomberg.com.

SOURCE Bloomberg