Bloomberg Law - Your Go-To For The Latest California Consumer Privacy Act Developments

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced the availability of a wide range of resources — including news, analysis, and content — to help legal professionals understand the implications of the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), which creates an array of new consumer privacy rights and business obligations with regard to the collection and sale of personal information.

Bloomberg Law's CCPA resources are conveniently housed on a dedicated resource page, In Focus: CCPA, which provides subscribers easy access to the latest information and lets them know what's on the horizon in terms of legislation and regulation. The resources on Bloomberg Law help attorneys understand the scope and breadth of the CCPA, as well as the consequences for noncompliance, including the possibility of consumer lawsuits.

Elements of the In Focus: CCPA page include:

A continuously expanding collection of Practical Guidance documents that help legal professionals implement CCPA compliance programs, including a sample CCPA Data Processing Addendum and a roadmap for developing a CCPA compliance program

A bill tracker that monitors the status of legislation from other states that have followed California's lead in introducing bills expanding consumer privacy rights

lead in introducing bills expanding consumer privacy rights Bloomberg Law Insights, articles authored by outside attorneys and industry experts that offer unique perspectives on current events and issues

Full text of all relevant legislation and regulatory developments

Commentary on CCPA best practices from the Bloomberg Law Analysis team

The latest news from Bloomberg Law and outside sources

and outside sources An overview of California data privacy and security laws with insights from W. Reece Hirsch of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

"The CCPA marks a monumental shift in privacy and data security regulation in the US—similar in scope and magnitude to Europe's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)—and is changing the way business is conducted," said Joe Breda, President of Bloomberg Law. "While the CCPA narrative is still being written, our subscribers can be assured that Bloomberg Law will be there all along the way in the coming months to chronicle it."

Bloomberg Law's CCPA news coverage helps legal professionals stay on top of the significant ongoing developments that will impact their companies and their clients. Bloomberg Law reporters in California are covering the state attorney general's development of regulations under the law and tracking legislation that would amend the law. They're also covering a possible new ballot initiative that would impose additional privacy requirements and create a state agency to regulate privacy.

