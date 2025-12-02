Bloomberg Law Debuts Documentary 'Supreme Advocacy: What It Takes to Argue at the Supreme Court'

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law announces the debut of its latest documentary, "Supreme Advocacy: What It Takes to Argue at the Supreme Court." The film offers an unprecedented, behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to argue before the nation's highest court.

The documentary is available on Bloomberg Law.

From Emmy Award–winning producers Josh Block and Andrew Satter, the film follows veteran Supreme Court advocate Roman Martinez of Latham & Watkins as he advocates for a young girl with a disability who suffered discrimination at her public school in A.J.T. v. Osseo Area Schools, a case with major implications for disability rights.

Block and Satter wrote and produced the documentary, while Satter directed and Block executive produced.

"We have long aspired to bring this story to life," said Josh Block, Executive Producer, Video & Audio, Bloomberg Industry Group. "Throughout this year-long process, we were granted exceptional, unprecedented access during key moments, including watching Roman prepare at his home on the morning of the argument as well as when he – along with the rest of the world – found out about the decision ultimately ruling in his client's favor."

There are more than 1.3 million licensed attorneys in the United States, but very few experience the intense preparation and high-pressure environment of arguing at the Court. And while thousands of cases are appealed to the Supreme Court every year, there is only a 1-2% chance of a case being heard.

Featuring insights from former Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, legal journalist Nina Totenberg, and other prominent voices in the legal community, Supreme Advocacy explores the strategy, pressure, and human drama that define American law.

"Chronicling this journey from the petition for a writ of certiorari through to a Supreme Court victory, with this level of access, is a rare and remarkable journalistic opportunity," said Cesca Antonelli, Editor-in-Chief, Bloomberg Industry Group. "It's an important moment in our legal coverage to foster a greater understanding of the Court's inner workings and its profound impact on both individual lives and our nation as a whole."

Supreme Advocacy premiered at The Hamilton Live in downtown Washington, D.C. and featured a brief panel discussion with the filmmakers and Roman Martinez, followed by a reception.

