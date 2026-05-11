Bloomberg Law Showcases Solutions Designed for the Evolving Needs of Corporate Legal Teams at CLOC 2026

ARLINGTON, Va., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced its participation in the 2026 CLOC Global Institute, scheduled for May 11 through May 14 in Chicago. Bloomberg Law will deliver a clear message to legal operations professionals: the next era of corporate legal work demands solutions that go beyond speed to provide intelligent, integrated, and reliable capabilities.

At CLOC, Bloomberg Law will demonstrate how its platform equips corporate legal departments with advanced functionality currently unparalleled in the broader market. The platform features artificial intelligence firmly grounded in deep legal expertise, real-time news, regulatory shifts, and immediate market developments. By directly connecting statutory language to real-world business impacts, Bloomberg Law empowers in-house counsel to navigate complex environments and act with confidence.

Bloomberg Law will highlight its latest innovations, including:

AI-Driven Legal Intelligence Solutions: Bloomberg Law's AI Assistant combines advanced AI with trusted Bloomberg Law content to answer complex legal questions and accelerate core legal workflows. It enables legal teams to move seamlessly from research to action, supporting use cases such as agreement review and complaint analysis. The AI Assistant surfaces critical terms, compares language against market standards, and delivers deeper, more precise answers grounded in authoritative content.

Bloomberg Law's AI Assistant combines advanced AI with trusted Bloomberg Law content to answer complex legal questions and accelerate core legal workflows. It enables legal teams to move seamlessly from research to action, supporting use cases such as agreement review and complaint analysis. The AI Assistant surfaces critical terms, compares language against market standards, and delivers deeper, more precise answers grounded in authoritative content. Deep Thinking (Preview) : Handles complex, multi-step legal research by automatically planning and executing research steps across Bloomberg Law content, then synthesizing findings into clear, fully cited answers with transparent reasoning. This capability allows users to ask sophisticated questions and receive comprehensive, reliable, and fully cited results.

: Handles complex, multi-step legal research by automatically planning and executing research steps across Bloomberg Law content, then synthesizing findings into clear, fully cited answers with transparent reasoning. This capability allows users to ask sophisticated questions and receive comprehensive, reliable, and fully cited results. Intelligent Workspaces (Preview): Lets corporate legal teams analyze their own contracts, policies, and internal documents alongside Bloomberg Law content within an AI-powered environment. By combining institutional knowledge with trusted external content, Intelligent Workspaces supports more authoritative, content-grounded legal workflows and delivers insights tailored to an organization's specific context.

Underpinning Bloomberg Law's platform is a combination of authoritative legal content, AI-enabled workflows, and integrated news and market intelligence—helping corporate legal teams understand not just precedent, but the present.

"At Bloomberg Law, our advantage comes from bringing together cutting-edge AI technology with trusted legal content, news, and market intelligence," said Aaron Pierce, Head of Bloomberg Law. "By integrating these strengths into a unified platform, we empower legal teams to work more efficiently, make more strategic decisions, and deliver greater impact across their organizations."

For more information about Bloomberg Law or to request a demo, visit https://aboutblaw.com/blIa.

About Bloomberg Law

Bloomberg Law provides the content and technology legal professionals need to act decisively in a rapidly changing world. Trusted by law firms, corporations, and government agencies, the Bloomberg Law platform combines authoritative news, expert guidance, market intelligence, and advanced research tools to equip legal professionals with the insights they need to deliver guidance with confidence.

Bloomberg Law is part of Bloomberg Industry Group, an affiliate of Bloomberg L.P., a global leader in business and financial information, data, news, and insights.

For more information, visit pro.bloomberglaw.com.

SOURCE Bloomberg Law