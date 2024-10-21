Bloomberg Law Launches Pharma Law Hub

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced the launch of its Pharmaceutical Law & Practice page, a hub that addresses the legal needs of pharmaceutical companies with content and resources on key topics from drug pricing and FDA compliance to employment law and dealmaking.

Developed in response to customer input, the new Pharmaceutical Law & Practice page combines core topics, emerging issues, and data-infused content, along with tailored instructions on how to use Bloomberg Law's tools for pharmaceutical lawyers. Resources include:

Over 90 industry-specific Practical Guidance documents, including new Practical Guidance pages on FDA Compliance and Pharma Transactions.

The In-House Pharma Toolkit, a resource for the whole legal department that includes pharma-specific content on key topics like Privacy, Data Security, M&A, Commercial Transactions and ESG, and tailored instructions on how to use Bloomberg Law's tools for pharma lawyers.

tools for pharma lawyers. Links to Bloomberg Law resources including Health Care Fraud Analytics, Dockets, Transactional Precedent Search, Deal Analytics, and Global Patent Search.

Analytics, Dockets, Transactional Precedent Search, Deal Analytics, and Global Patent Search. A new 2024 edition of the book Pharmaceutical Patent Law.

Along with the new resource page, Bloomberg Law has published a new report, Focus on Pharma: Emerging Trends for Pharmaceutical Industry Lawyers, that examines emerging issues and statistical trends that are important to attorneys who work in or advise the pharma industry.

The report includes analyses, which assess a variety of topics in the areas of litigation, transactions, and compliance through the legal lens of the pharmaceutical industry lawyer.

"Bloomberg Law provides extensive resources on essential topics for in-house counsel at pharmaceutical companies and their advising law firms," said Alex Butler, head of content and analysis, Bloomberg Industry Group. "The launch of this new content significantly expands those resources, enhancing the efficiency and productivity of pharma attorneys as they advise their companies and clients."

To download the new report, Focus on Pharma: Emerging Trends for Pharmaceutical Industry Lawyers, visit https://aboutblaw.com/bf0s.

