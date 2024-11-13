Bloomberg Law Unveils 2025 Report Highlighting Key Trends in Legal Industry

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law announced today the availability of a new report, Bloomberg Law 2025: Predictions That Cut Through the Commotion. This is the latest installment of Bloomberg Law's annual outlook series, which this year features more than 20 articles that look ahead to what 2025 has in store for legal professionals and the legal industry.

The Bloomberg Law 2025 analysis focuses on five categories:

Review major changes in case law in 2024 and what they portend for 2025. Topics include Chevron deference, fair use, antitrust, and litigation financing. Transactions & Contracts: Explore the forces shaping key markets of interest in both commercial and corporate transactions. These include M&A innovations, supply chain management challenges, and contract technology.

Explore the forces shaping key markets of interest in both commercial and corporate transactions. These include M&A innovations, supply chain management challenges, and contract technology. Regulatory & Compliance: Examine important areas of corporate risk, from ESG to privacy and from fair practices to DEI, to understand what legal compliance in these areas will look like in 2025.

Examine important areas of corporate risk, from ESG to privacy and from fair practices to DEI, to understand what legal compliance in these areas will look like in 2025. Artificial Intelligence: Learn about the most compelling issues driven by the dramatic rise of generative AI in 2024 and project how those issues will impact legal organizations and professionals in 2025.

Learn about the most compelling issues driven by the dramatic rise of generative AI in 2024 and project how those issues will impact legal organizations and professionals in 2025. Practice of Law: Explore the individual and interpersonal issues that legal practitioners will contend with as they navigate the year ahead, including DEI, technology, remote work, and attorney well-being.

"With landmark Supreme Court rulings, changes in government leadership, significant constitutional challenges, and rapid technological advancements reshaping the legal landscape, attorneys face a dynamic year ahead," said Kristyn Hyland, director of content & analysis at Bloomberg Law. "These five categories capture the pivotal issues Bloomberg Law's expert analysts will be closely monitoring in the coming year, and the analyses provide key perspectives and data practitioners need to navigate these shifts and act decisively in an evolving field."

The Bloomberg Law 2025 series is available at https://aboutblaw.com/bgeT.

