Bloomberg Law Litigation Report Analyzes Busiest Quarter For Copyright Actions Since 2015

ARLINGTON, Va., June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- A new Bloomberg Law quarterly litigation analysis report released today examines a spike in copyright filings in the first quarter of 2018, the busiest quarter for copyright actions since the first quarter of 2015. The 34 percent increase from the previous quarter is due to increased filings by two adult entertainment companies, Malibu Media LLC and Strike 3 Holdings LLC, alleging infringement over peer-to-peer file-sharing networks. The report, which analyzes the two companies' litigation activities and timing, is available for download at http://on.bna.com/LpZp30klBkI.

The report also outlines notable copyright decisions from the first quarter, including the much-watched fight between Alphabet Inc.'s Google and Oracle America Inc., in which an appeals court sided with Oracle over Google's use of the Java programming language for its Android mobile operating system.

"The sheer amount of copyright litigation activity coupled with the potential impact of a few key cases in the first quarter has made 2018 a year to watch for IP attorneys," said Alex Butler, vice president and general manager for Corporate, Tech and IP at Bloomberg Law. "This special report provides professionals with expert insight and analysis to make sense of the trend and prepare for what's to come."

The report is the latest in a series exploring intellectual property litigation involving patents, trade secrets, copyrights and trademarks. The insights in the report are presented through a combination of analysis and data drawn from Bloomberg Law's full complement of patent litigation resources, including a comprehensive database of dockets and court opinions, Litigation Analytics, and company and financial information from the Bloomberg terminal.

