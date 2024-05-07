Bloomberg Law's AI-Powered Tools Recognized as SIIA CODiE Award Finalist

ARLINGTON, Va., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced that its AI-powered tools and features were named a 2024 SIIA CODiE Award Finalist in the Best AI Driven Technology Solution category. CODiE Finalists represent the best products, services and people in the Education and Business Technology Industries.

For more than a decade, Bloomberg Law has employed a variety of machine learning and artificial intelligence approaches to improve the performance of core legal tasks. Bloomberg Law's AI product development has been thoughtful and incremental, employing user-tested, proprietary technology to help ease the transition to new product functionality in one unified platform.

Bloomberg Law's AI-powered time-saving features include:

Smart Code℠ (introduced in 2012) : pulls case extracts interpreting a federal or state code section and ranks each case discussion as strong, moderate, or weak.

: pulls case extracts interpreting a federal or state code section and ranks each case discussion as strong, moderate, or weak. Litigation Analytics (2016) : organizes millions of data points into meaningful patterns to inform litigation strategy for judges, attorneys, law firms, courts and companies.

: organizes millions of data points into meaningful patterns to inform litigation strategy for judges, attorneys, law firms, courts and companies. Points of Law (2017) : analyzes more than 15 million court opinions to identify legal standards and how courts have applied those standards.

: analyzes more than 15 million court opinions to identify legal standards and how courts have applied those standards. Docket Key® (2019) : expedites access to sample forms such as briefs and motions that have been successful before a particular judge, with a recent enhancement in 2023 to find motions and briefs with greater precision.

: expedites access to sample forms such as briefs and motions that have been successful before a particular judge, with a recent enhancement in 2023 to find motions and briefs with greater precision. Brief Analyzer (2020): checks the accuracy and currency of cited sources and recommends additional content for consideration to strengthen a brief.

checks the accuracy and currency of cited sources and recommends additional content for consideration to strengthen a brief. Draft Analyzer (2021) : benchmarks an agreement's draft language against the market standard.

: benchmarks an agreement's draft language against the market standard. Docket Resolution (2020) : assigns each case one of seven categories of outcomes, including detecting a settlement, to quickly help users obtain the ultimate outcome for closed federal district court cases.

: assigns each case one of seven categories of outcomes, including detecting a settlement, to quickly help users obtain the ultimate outcome for closed federal district court cases. Docket Path℠ (2023): predicts the potential outcome of open, current federal court dockets in the context of historical trends in closed dockets.

predicts the potential outcome of open, current federal court dockets in the context of historical trends in closed dockets. Representation Analytics (2023): provides users a simple tool to quickly pull corporate and industry representation across federal and state courts.

The SIIA CODiE Awards, the long-running, premier awards program for the software and information industries are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media, and digital content industries. Bloomberg Law's AI tools were selected as a finalist across dozens of Business Technology and Education Technology categories, among hundreds of nominations.

"We're gratified that Bloomberg Law's cutting-edge machine learning and artificial intelligence tools have been recognized among the best AI driven technology solutions, recognizing our long-standing commitment to an intelligent approach to legal AI," said Joe Breda, president, Bloomberg Law. "Since introducing our first AI-powered solution in 2012, we have focused on balancing the nuances and challenges of AI with our commitment to empowering attorneys with cutting-edge tools that enable them to deliver unparalleled service to their clients."

For more information about Bloomberg Law, please visit https://aboutblaw.com/bdP5.

About Bloomberg Law

Bloomberg Law combines the latest in legal technology with workflow tools, comprehensive primary and secondary sources, trusted news, expert analysis, and business intelligence. For more than a decade, Bloomberg Law has been a trailblazer in its application of AI and machine learning. Bloomberg Law's deep expertise and commitment to innovation provide a competitive edge to help improve attorney productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit Bloomberg Law.

SOURCE Bloomberg Law