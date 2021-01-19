Bloomberg Law Teams With Paladin To Provide 90 Days' Complimentary Access To Pro Bono Lawyers

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced that it is now offering 90 days' complimentary access to its legal research platform to pro bono lawyers through Paladin, a platform that helps lawyers connect with well-aligned pro bono opportunities more efficiently to help those who need it most.

With access to Bloomberg Law, Paladin's pro bono attorneys can leverage:

Full coverage of key federal and state legislation, regulations, and agency guidance issued as a result of the pandemic and economic crisis.

Practical Guidance, trackers, and chart builders covering various state and federal employment laws and regulations.

Litigation and transactional resources – market-leading dockets and AI-powered brief and drafting tools.

"Together, Bloomberg Law's content and technology perfectly complements Paladin's ability to seamlessly connect lawyers with pro bono work and worthy clients," said Alex Butler, Vice President, Analysis & Content, Bloomberg Law. "With a vast array of resources across multiple practice areas, attorneys will be able to quickly access the information they need to support their clients."

"Especially during such a crucial time of need, providing attorneys real-time access to resources that can help their pro bono clients is crucial to achieving the best outcome. We're thrilled to be able to provide Bloomberg Law's content to attorneys in our network," says Kristen Sonday, Paladin's Co-Founder and COO.

Paladin users can learn more about Bloomberg Law and request access to the platform at http://onb-law.com/JF3g50CRjxq.

About Bloomberg Law

Bloomberg Law helps legal professionals provide world-class counsel with access to actionable legal intelligence in a business context. Bloomberg Law delivers a unique combination of comprehensive primary and secondary source material, real-time news, expert analysis, time-saving practice tools including Practical Guidance, market data, and business intelligence. For more information, visit pro.bloomberglaw.com.

About Paladin

Paladin is a justice tech company whose mission is to increase access to justice by helping legal teams run more efficient pro bono programs. Paladin works with AmLaw250 law firms, Fortune 500s, and bar associations to increase pro bono engagement, decrease administrative costs, and capture the organization's impact. Read more at joinpaladin.com.

