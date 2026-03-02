Bloomberg Law to Highlight Future-Ready Legal Solutions at Legalweek 2026

ARLINGTON, Va., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announces its participation in Legalweek, which will be held March 9-12, 2026, in New York. Bloomberg Law will demonstrate its enduring commitment to empowering legal professionals by showcasing its latest product innovations and leading critical industry conversations through two featured panel discussions.

Bloomberg Law will moderate two key sessions designed to help legal teams navigate the shifting legal landscape. Jessica Smiley, training and development program manager, will host an emerging technologies session, "Strategic Vision for the Practice of Law," discussing how firms can adapt to new tools to refine operational strategies. Additionally, Aaron Pierce, Head of Bloomberg Law, will guide "Partnering for Progress: Vendor/Law Firm Relationships in the Age of AI," a conversation about vendor and law firm partnerships in the age of AI and the evolving legal landscape.

Legalweek attendees will have the opportunity to explore how Bloomberg Law's platform combines advanced artificial intelligence with trusted content to drive efficiency and strategic success. The Bloomberg Law booth will highlight their cutting-edge legal technology, including:

AI-driven legal intelligence solutions: Along with the addition of highly used and trusted sources to the AI Assistant, users will soon be able to use Deep Thinking mode to get deeper, more complete answers grounded in our content for complex questions that require multi-step reasoning.

Along with the addition of highly used and trusted sources to the AI Assistant, users will soon be able to use Deep Thinking mode to get deeper, more complete answers grounded in our content for complex questions that require multi-step reasoning. Docket and business intelligence tasks: Delegate complex litigation search and business intelligence tasks to the AI Assistant with plain language prompts, turning multiple steps into a single end to end workflow.

Delegate complex litigation search and business intelligence tasks to the AI Assistant with plain language prompts, turning multiple steps into a single end to end workflow. Legal workflow management: Dashboard Legal's external, triage, and standalone checklists are the lightweight way to standardize work with no heavy process redesign required.

Dashboard Legal's external, triage, and standalone checklists are the lightweight way to standardize work with no heavy process redesign required. Intelligent workspaces preview: Attendees will preview Bloomberg Law's AI-powered intelligent workspaces that lets users bring their own documents alongside Bloomberg Law content to accelerate legal work with more relevant results.

"At Bloomberg Law, we're not just keeping pace with the legal technology industry, we're advancing it through cutting-edge AI solutions," said Aaron Pierce, Head of Bloomberg Law. "Our participation in Legalweek is about connecting with the community we serve and showcasing how our solutions empower legal professionals to work smarter, faster, and with unprecedented accuracy."

For more information about Bloomberg Law or to request a demo, visit https://aboutblaw.com/bk23.

About Bloomberg Law

Bloomberg Law provides the content and technology legal professionals need to act decisively in a rapidly changing world. Trusted by law firms, corporations, and government agencies, the Bloomberg Law platform combines authoritative news, expert guidance, market intelligence, and advanced research tools to equip legal professionals with the insights they need to deliver guidance with confidence.

Bloomberg Law is part of Bloomberg Industry Group, an affiliate of Bloomberg L.P., a global leader in business and financial information, data, news, and insights.

For more information, visit pro.bloomberglaw.com.

SOURCE Bloomberg Law