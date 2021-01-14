Bloomberg Law To Sponsor New York City Bar Association Annual LSAT Prep & Law School Conference

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced its participation as the premier sponsor of the New York City Bar Association's Annual LSAT Prep & Law School Conference, taking place virtually January 13-14. For more information about Bloomberg Law or to request a demo, please visit http://onb-law.com/T1uv50D2qs2.

Bloomberg Law will participate on panels focused on giving attendees of the event a robust overview on preparing for their law school journeys, from discussions about the admissions and financial aid processes to successfully navigating the 1L year. The conference also features sample LSAT courses and a networking fair with over 80 schools from across the country.

Bloomberg Law is proud to support the future of the legal industry and increasing diversity within our field. Tweet this

As an initiative of the New York City Bar Association's Diversity Pipeline Initiatives Committee and Office for Diversity and Inclusion, the Annual LSAT Prep & Law School Conference aligns with Bloomberg Law's commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the legal profession.

"The Office for Diversity and Inclusion and the Committee on Diversity Pipeline Initiatives of the New York City Bar Association thank Bloomberg Law for their Premier Sponsorship of our 12th Annual LSAT Prep and Law School Conference. The support of Bloomberg Law in making this event happen comes at a critical time, ensuring that we continue supporting students of diverse backgrounds who are considering a career in law, despite the uncertainty and challenges resulting from the pandemic," said Sheila S. Boston, President, New York City Bar Association. "Thanks to this partnership, this year's virtual conference will give prospective law students a similar experience to an in-person event, offering them the ability to meet with law school representatives, take LSAT preparation classes, and hear from admissions experts, all at no cost."

"Bloomberg Law is proud to support the future of the legal industry and increasing diversity within our field," said Joe Breda, President, Bloomberg Law. "This annual event conference from the New York City Bar Association is a great opportunity for those interested in pursuing a career in law."

