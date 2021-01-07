Bloomberg Law To Spotlight Resources For Law Schools Via Online Hub At AALS Virtual Annual Meeting

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced its participation at the Association of American Law Schools (AALS) Annual Meeting, taking place virtually January 5-9. For more information about Bloomberg Law or to request a demo, please visit http://onb-law.com/T1uv50D2qs2.

Bloomberg Law is a gold sponsor of the conference and will highlight its platform through an engaging virtual experience that provides attendees a mix of education, entertainment, and networking opportunities.

AALS attendees will be able to explore Bloomberg Law's thought leadership, time-saving resources, and key innovations. In addition to the latest news and analysis that keep students on top of the evolving professional marketplace, Bloomberg Law's technology integrates seamlessly into any classroom.

Bloomberg Law's virtual conference hub provides opportunities to test trivia knowledge, win prizes, and access exclusive Bloomberg Law content including:

Thought leadership webinars on post-pandemic best practices, data privacy, legal operations, and more

The Aspiring Lawyer's Guide to Career Success webinar series

2021, a new report that looks ahead to the key issues that will shape the legal industry in the year to come Webinars on transactional, litigation, and L&E trends

The results of Bloomberg Law's 2020 Legal Operations survey

2020 Legal Operations survey What's New for law schools, part of interactive brochure

Also available through Bloomberg Law's virtual hub is a daily Coffee & Conversation podcast featuring conversations with law professors and librarians.

"We would like to recognize and thank Bloomberg Law as one of the sponsors providing financial support that enhances the AALS Annual Meeting," said Judith Areen, Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer, AALS. "I encourage attendees to connect with Bloomberg Law to learn more about the value its platform provides law schools."

"Bloomberg Law's all-inclusive platform is the premier solution for modern law school programs," said Joe Breda, President, Bloomberg Law. "We're pleased to be able to share Bloomberg Law with the law school community via our virtual hub at the AALS Annual Meeting in order to elevate attendees' familiarity with the benefits and ease of use of Bloomberg Law."

About Bloomberg Law

Bloomberg Law helps legal professionals provide world-class counsel with access to actionable legal intelligence in a business context. Bloomberg Law delivers a unique combination of comprehensive primary and secondary source material, real-time news, expert analysis, time-saving practice tools including Practical Guidance, market data, and business intelligence. For more information, visit pro.bloomberglaw.com.

