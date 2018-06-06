Bloomberg Law To Support ACC's Education Of Legal Operations Professionals

ARLINGTON, Va., June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced that it is expanding its strategic collaboration with the Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) to include ACC's education of legal operations professionals by sponsoring the association's Legal Operations Maturity Model and its upcoming Legal Operations Conference, which is being held in Chicago from Monday, June 11 through Wednesday, June 13.

The ACC Legal Operations Maturity Model is a reference tool developed for legal operations leaders and general counsel to benchmark the maturity of their organizations across a variety of functions, including compliance, intellectual property management, and knowledge management. Bloomberg Law is developing content in support of the knowledge management function, with actionable resources on the topic, including checklists, infographics, roadmaps, and overview documents. This content will be accessible both to ACC members and Bloomberg Law users. An associated webinar is being held on Wednesday, August 1 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time, featuring a panel of experienced legal operations professionals. Registration is available at http://on.bna.com/ZRQN30ki92B.

At the ACC Legal Operations Conference, Bloomberg Law Legal Editor Denis Demblowski will participate in a TED Talk panel on the Maturity Model Toolkit on Tuesday, June 12 from 4:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. Demblowski will also moderate a roundtable on knowledge management on Wednesday, June 13, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. that will include three legal operations leaders. The discussion will focus on the importance that training, coaching, and cross-disciplinary teams play in successful knowledge management programs.

"Legal operations professionals play an instrumental role in the success of in-house legal departments," said Alex Butler, Vice President and General Manager, Corporate, Tech & IP, Bloomberg Law. "We are excited to work with ACC to support its efforts to equip legal departments with the information and tools they need to optimize service to their customers, department management and operations and outside counsel relations. Bloomberg Law—as an integrated technology platform featuring news, analysis, practice tools and analytical content—enables legal operations professionals to drive improvements in performance and service."

"The entire Maturity Model brings new frameworks to corporate legal departments, but we are especially excited to work with Bloomberg Law to build a toolkit on knowledge management," said Catherine J. Moynihan, Associate Vice President of Legal Management Services at ACC. "Legal departments are insourcing more work than ever before, but many don't yet have the same processes as law firms to make the best use of their institutional knowledge. We hope to change that."

