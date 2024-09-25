New Bloomberg Law Report Sheds Light on Supreme Court's Impact on Litigation Trends

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced the release of its latest report, After the Gavel: Measuring the Impact of Key 2020-2023 Supreme Court Decisions, which provides an in-depth analysis of four Supreme Court actions from 2020 to 2023 and their profound impact on litigation across the United States.

In a unique research experiment, Bloomberg Law tasked four of its litigation analysts with choosing a Supreme Court decision from each of the previous four calendar years, and following the legal course charted by that case in the ensuing months and years.

Key findings of the report reveal often-overlooked trends in how lower courts have interpreted and implemented Supreme Court decisions, highlighting shifts in legal strategies and outcomes in various types of litigation. The report also provides actionable insights for legal professionals looking to navigate the evolving landscape of U.S. law effectively. These findings include:

How one justice's statement accompanying a 2020 cert denial kicked off a race in the federal circuits to restrict immunity for social media companies;

How a unanimous 2021 ruling reversed the federal government's courtroom winning streak in seeking redress for fraud and unfair trade practices;

and unfair trade practices; How a landmark 2022 decision enshrining the major questions doctrine has failed to cause a large-scale rollback of federal agency powers by lower courts; and

How a split 2023 opinion on moving federal cases to arbitration might be having an unintended chilling effect on plaintiffs' decision to file suit in the first place.

"Our team has meticulously compiled data and insights to assist practitioners in understanding the broader implications of recent Supreme Court decisions," said Alex Butler, head of content & analysis, Bloomberg Industry Group. "This report is indispensable for anyone involved in litigation, offering strategic guidance and a clearer understanding of the judicial direction at a federal level."

For more information and to download a copy of the report, visit https://aboutblaw.com/bfI4.

