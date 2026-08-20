Bloomberg Law Unveils New AI-Powered Legal Intelligence Experience At ILTACON 2026

New capabilities help legal professionals spot critical developments earlier, understand their impact, and act

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced a new AI-powered experience designed to help law firms and corporate legal teams identify important developments earlier, understand their potential impact, and move more efficiently from analysis to action.

Building on Bloomberg Law's trusted legal content, news, dockets, practical guidance, and market intelligence, the new experience addresses a growing challenge for legal professionals: as AI makes research, analysis, and drafting faster, teams still need to determine what deserves attention, bring together the right context, and decide what should happen next.

New capabilities Bloomberg Law will showcase at ILTACON include:

BLAW AI, a new AI mode that provides a unified destination for legal questions and deeper analysis, delivering structured, cited responses grounded in Bloomberg Law content and selected materials.

Workspaces, a persistent environment for organizing research, documents, AI analysis, and other materials surrounding a matter, client, transaction, investigation, or business issue.

AI agents, guided workflows that help users complete repeatable legal tasks using structured inputs, selected sources, and reviewable outputs.

Bloomberg Law will also preview Watchlists, which provide a personalized view of developments relevant to the clients, matters, industries, companies, and issues legal professionals follow, combining AI-powered monitoring with Bloomberg Law news and analysis to help users understand what changed, why it matters, and what to do next.

To further support connected workflows, Bloomberg Law will preview new interoperability capabilities designed to bring its trusted litigation intelligence and dockets data into AI tools and workflows legal organizations use outside the platform. Using the Model Context Protocol (MCP), Bloomberg Law now offers an integration with Anthropic's Claude.

Bloomberg Law will showcase the new experience at ILTACON 2026, August 23–27 in Nashville. On Monday, August 24, the company will host "Meet the New Bloomberg Law Experience," demonstrating how Bloomberg Law and Dashboard Legal are building toward a connected intelligence approach that moves legal teams from awareness to action.

Bloomberg Law's Mat Rotenberg, director of workflow solutions, will also lead the masterclass "AI Can Do the Work. Now What?" on Wednesday, August 26, examining how legal organizations can coordinate people, AI agents, work, and decisions as AI-generated output becomes increasingly abundant.

Aaron Pierce, head of Bloomberg Law, will be available at ILTACON for interviews and commentary on the evolution of AI in legal work, Bloomberg Law's product strategy, and the role of trusted intelligence and professional judgment in legal technology.

For more information about Bloomberg Law, visit https://aboutblaw.com/bmBx.

About Bloomberg Law

Bloomberg Law provides the content and technology legal professionals need to act decisively in a rapidly changing world. Trusted by law firms, corporations, and government agencies, the Bloomberg Law platform combines authoritative news, expert guidance, market intelligence, and advanced research tools to equip legal professionals with the insights they need to deliver guidance with confidence.

Bloomberg Law is part of Bloomberg Industry Group, an affiliate of Bloomberg L.P., a global leader in business and financial information, data, news, and insights.

For more information, visit pro.bloomberglaw.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Monica Bertran, Head of Corporate Communications

Karen Groppe, Director of Public Relations

Bridget Johnson, Senior Communications Manager

SOURCE Bloomberg Law