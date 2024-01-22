Bloomberg Law Will Spotlight Key Platform Enhancements and Content at Legalweek

ARLINGTON, Va. , Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced that it will highlight the latest enhancements to its comprehensive legal research platform as well as its AI-powered Bloomberg Law Contract Solutions offering at Legalweek, taking place from January 29-February 1 at the New York Hilton Midtown.

Bloomberg Law will spotlight new and enhanced features and content, including:

Bloomberg Law Dockets , which delivers complete coverage of all federal courts, expansive coverage of state courts, rapid alerts, and powerful search technology. Recently announced enhancements provide additional state-level court filings for more than 300 state courts and new tools including Docket Path℠, Complaint Summaries, and improved Docket Key search that leverage machine learning and AI to help attorneys save time and find precise dockets data.

, which delivers complete coverage of all federal courts, expansive coverage of state courts, rapid alerts, and powerful search technology. Recently announced enhancements provide additional state-level court filings for more than 300 state courts and new tools including Docket Path℠, Complaint Summaries, and improved Docket Key search that leverage machine learning and AI to help attorneys save time and find precise dockets data. Litigation news reporting , including doubling our litigation coverage in 2023 through an expansion of reporting staff and additional, dedicated news channels for topics such as Litigation Finance and AI, as well as Before the Bar, news for law students.

, including doubling our litigation coverage in 2023 through an expansion of reporting staff and additional, dedicated news channels for topics such as Litigation Finance and AI, as well as Before the Bar, news for law students. New Practical Guidance focusing on Early Career, Discovery, NY State Litigation, and AI-related litigation and practice developments, which provide expert direction to tackle any issue.

focusing on Early Career, Discovery, NY State Litigation, and AI-related litigation and practice developments, which provide expert direction to tackle any issue. Bloomberg Law Contract Solutions , a standalone product designed to solve the most pressing contract challenges for in-house counsel. Bloomberg Law Contract Solutions features a secure centralized repository, seamless integration with Microsoft Word, advanced analysis tools, and AI-powered extraction of key contractual terms.

, a standalone product designed to solve the most pressing contract challenges for in-house counsel. Bloomberg Law Contract Solutions features a secure centralized repository, seamless integration with Microsoft Word, advanced analysis tools, and AI-powered extraction of key contractual terms. Litigation tools such as Litigation Analytics, Smart Code, Points of Law, and Brief Analyzer among others that make Bloomberg Law attorneys' first choice for litigation practice.

On Monday, January 29, Bloomberg Law President Joe Breda will participate in a panel discussion, "AI Empowering Your Law Practice: From Selecting a Tool to Partnering with a Vendor." Moderated by BakerHostetler, the session focuses on how to evaluate AI solutions and best practices for finding a vendor to partner with.

On Wednesday, January 1, Bloomberg Law Assistant Team Lead for Privacy, Tech, & ESG Peter Karalis, will moderate a panel discussion, "Strategic Investment in Cybersecurity: Essential Tools and Practices for Legal Professionals." The session will discuss the challenges of integrating cybersecurity measures in a legal setting, practical ways to manage and reduce risks, and how to cultivate a cybersecurity-conscious culture within an organization.

"We look forward to engaging with the legal community and participating in conversations on the important topics of AI solutions and cybersecurity at Legalweek," said Breda. "Attendees will be able to explore Bloomberg Law's constantly updated, all-in-one legal platform and experience our latest investments in content for litigators, including AI-powered tools, how-to Practical Guidance, news, In Focus pages, and litigation solutions."

For more information about Bloomberg Law or to request a demo, visit https://aboutblaw.com/bcnY.

Bloomberg Law combines the latest in legal technology with workflow tools, comprehensive primary and secondary sources, trusted news, expert analysis, and business intelligence. For more than a decade, Bloomberg Law has been a trailblazer in its application of AI and machine learning. Bloomberg Law's deep expertise and commitment to innovation provide a competitive edge to help improve attorney productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit Bloomberg Law.

