Bloomberg Law Unveils Complaint Summaries: Accelerating Federal and State Case Assessment with AI-Powered Innovation

ARLINGTON, Va., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law announced today the release of Complaint Summaries, the latest AI-powered enhancement to Bloomberg Law Dockets. Leveraging generative AI, Complaint Summaries adds a brief explanation of the facts and allegations of a complaint directly in Docket Alert emails. In addition to certain federal district court cases, Complaint Summaries will also be available for some Delaware Court of Chancery cases.

Bloomberg Law Dockets delivers complete coverage of all federal courts, expansive coverage of state courts, rapid alerts, and powerful search technology. Docket Alert emails notify users of new lawsuits filed in all federal courts and more than 1,300 state courts. The new feature, Complaint Summaries, reduces the time attorneys need to assess the critical facts and arguments in a case and help determine if a case is worth further investigation.

"At Bloomberg Law, we are committed to leveraging cutting-edge technology such as AI to deliver unparalleled efficiency and value to our customers," said Joe Breda, president, Bloomberg Law. "Complaint Summaries is an innovative feature that leverages AI to empower attorneys to quickly and efficiently make informed decisions."

Complaint Summaries was tested in the Bloomberg Law Innovation Studio, an environment that offers select participants access to AI tools that are currently under development for the Bloomberg Law platform. The version released today incorporates feedback from Bloomberg Law Innovation Studio users.

The product feature is currently available only to firmwide and department-wide Bloomberg Law customers.

For more information about Bloomberg Law Dockets and to schedule a demo, visit https://aboutblaw.com/bdFc.

