Bloomberg Makes Real-Time Data Available On The Cloud

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg announced today that its flagship real-time market data feed, B-PIPE, is now available on the cloud, offering customers a high-performance solution that delivers instant and reliable access to crucial trading data.

B-PIPE is now available on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and gives clients access to the same consolidated, normalized market data available through the Bloomberg Terminal, without any change in precision, quality or reliability. With B-PIPE accessible via on-premise, hosted, and now on the cloud, clients can choose their preferred deployment method for real-time data delivery.

Data is a vital part of the decision-making process in the front office, and enterprise applications require flexible, scalable ways to access high-quality content. The front office also needs the computing power to derive insights and analytics, in a secure, scalable, and cost-effective way. With B-PIPE's fully managed service available on the cloud, clients can simultaneously stream data for 35 million instruments across all asset classes, including data aggregated from more than 330 exchanges and over 5,000 contributors. Using a common API, B-PIPE clients can deploy a single application – either on-premises, via hosted, or on the cloud – without having to worry about capacity limitations and bypassing the need for expensive telecommunications links and integration labor.

"The capital markets are nearing a tipping point for cloud adoption. This is increasingly true for front-office applications where the cloud can provide reliability without the high cost of managing servers or the performance limitations of internet-based connections," said Tony McManus, Chief Information Officer for Bloomberg's Enterprise Data department. "With efficient data delivery, a core pillar of our business, making B-PIPE available on the cloud is our first step in meeting customer demand. With easier access to quality market data on the cloud, clients can focus on generating value from data rather than installing and managing dedicated infrastructure."

Bloomberg B-PIPE is currently available on AWS PrivateLink, which simplifies the security of data shared with cloud-based applications by eliminating the exposure of data to the public Internet.

B-PIPE is part of Bloomberg's Enterprise Data business, which produces high-quality pricing, reference and regulatory data sets, real-time market, event and news data, liquidity analytics along with data management and distribution technologies. For more information about Bloomberg's consolidated market data feed, or B-PIPE, please visit www.bloomberg.com/professional/product/market-data/.

