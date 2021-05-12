Bloomberg Onboards More Than 100 Buy-Side Firms Globally in 12 Months

NEW YORK, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg today announced that more than 100 clients globally have successfully implemented its Buy-Side Solutions over the past year, between March 2020 and 2021. During the 12-month period, all implementations were completed remotely due to COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. Bloomberg's Buy-Side Solutions include its Asset & Investment Manager (AIM) and PORT Enterprise solutions, which enable investors to more efficiently navigate volatile markets and an evolving global regulatory environment.

Clients were onboarded across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, and include Lombard Odier Asset Management, Union Investment, Global X Japan and Harvest Fund Management, among others.

Bloomberg's global implementation teams worked in partnership with client firms to establish the necessary connectivity and integration, overcoming challenges presented by the remote work environment. Clients experienced a seamless transition to Bloomberg's Buy-Side Solutions with minimal impact to their workflows.

"As the buy-side continues to navigate the broad impact of the disruption caused by COVID-19, resilient technology solutions and operating models are crucial," said Ian Peckett, Global Head of Buy-Side Solutions at Bloomberg. "During the last year, we have provided our clients with extensive support to help them manage the implementation process remotely. Our team is committed to providing buy-side clients with efficient and effective solutions that enable them to make well-informed investment decisions, regardless of the current global challenges."

Bloomberg's Buy-Side Solutions deliver a streamlined enterprise experience for the entire investment lifecycle. Clients have access to a wide range of solutions which encompass research and portfolio management to order and execution management, and post-trade and operations, all supported by advanced risk and performance along with data management and infrastructure. As unprecedented market conditions continue to impact buy-side firms, Bloomberg has continued to support buy-side clients globally across the investment process through efficient workflows and optimized operational capabilities.

Bloomberg's Buy-Side solutions, which include AIM and PORT Enterprise, are used by some of the largest asset managers, hedge funds, insurance companies, pension funds and government agencies. Bloomberg AIM is a leading order management system (OMS), used by nearly 15,000 professionals at over 900 client firms in over 90 countries to manage more than $17 trillion in assets, and PORT is a multi-asset portfolio and risk analytics solution that provides investors with the tools to implement optimal investment portfolio strategies. PORT Enterprise is a premier solution that also delivers enhanced reporting capabilities that are powered by advanced risk models. PORT and PORT Enterprise are used by 93 of the top 100 asset managers and has 47,000 active users globally.

