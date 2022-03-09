Bloomberg Selected as Benchmark Provider for Canada Life Equity Funds

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg today announced that Canada Life Asset Management (CLAM), the UK asset manager and parent company of Great-West Lifeco has selected Bloomberg Index Services Limited to provide the underlying benchmarks for its eight equity funds. These funds include open-ended investment companies and segregated mandates and are valued at $3 billion USD of assets.

Mike Willans, Head of Equities at Canada Life Asset Management said, "Bloomberg continues to be the strong, comprehensive business partner we need as we look to continue our trajectory of growth for our asset management business. We are pleased to be working with Bloomberg to adopt their well-designed and cost-effective Equity indices in addition to the other services they already provide for Canada Life Asset Management."

With this announcement, Canada Life Asset Management's entire roster of benchmarked equity funds will now use Bloomberg Indices for performance comparison. The selection of Bloomberg's Global Family of Equity Indices expands upon their use of Bloomberg as a strategic solutions provider. These solutions include the Bloomberg Terminal, leading order management system Bloomberg AIM, Vault, Transaction Reporting with RHUB and ARM, and Bloomberg Transaction Cost Analysis (BTCA).

"We are thrilled to broaden Bloomberg's support for Canada Life Asset Management's benchmarking needs," said Dave Gedeon, Head of Multi-Asset Index at Bloomberg Indices Services Limited. "Their selection of our indices is a testament to the depth and quality of Bloomberg's expanding index suite."

Bloomberg Index Services Limited provides an independent, transparent approach to indexing for customers across the globe. For more information, please visit Bloomberg Indices.

About Bloomberg Index Services Limited

Bloomberg's index team has a proven track record in creating industry-standard and bespoke indices across asset classes, including market-leading fixed income and commodity indices. Bloomberg Index Services Limited (BISL) takes an innovative approach to delivering strategic benchmarks that help market participants address their evolving needs. As an integral part of Bloomberg, BISL has access to an unparalleled breadth of trusted data and reliable technology for calculations, analytics and workflow automation, along with distribution capabilities that can help amplify the visibility of our customers' products.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg, the global business and financial information and news leader, gives influential decision makers a critical edge by connecting them to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas. The company's strength – delivering data, news and analytics through innovative technology, quickly and accurately – is at the core of the Bloomberg Terminal. Bloomberg's enterprise solutions build on the company's core strength: leveraging technology to allow customers to access, integrate, distribute and manage data and information across organizations more efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

About Canada Life Asset Management

At Canada Life Asset Management, we manage £41.9bn* in fixed income, equities, UK property and multi-asset solutions. Our range of investment solutions has been designed to support financial advisers and their clients in meeting their long-term objectives.

Each of our offerings has been built for a purpose, whether it sits at the core of a portfolio to provide long-term growth or offers access to a specific global market. Our 40-year + history as asset managers gives us the expertise necessary to provide the highest quality multi-asset and risk-profiled solutions as well as attractive equity, fixed income and alternative funds, and real estate finance. For more information visit www.canadalifeassetmanagement.co.uk

*As at 31/12/2021

SOURCE Bloomberg