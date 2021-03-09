Bloomberg Sponsors MIDE Financial Literacy Program for Women

MEXICO CITY, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg, a leading business, financial and technology company, today announced it is sponsoring financial literacy activities for young women through MIDE (Interactive Museum of Economics).

On March 10, Bloomberg and MIDE will host a panel discussion on financial careers with Irene Espinosa, Mexico's Central Bank Deputy Governor; María Ariza García Migoya, BIVA Stock Exchange General Director, and Silvia Singer Sochet, General Director of MIDE. The panel will be moderated by Bloomberg News Deputy Bureau Chief, Andrea Navarro, and will be livestreamed on MIDE's Facebook Page in Spanish.

The discussion is one of several activities sponsored by Bloomberg's Corporate Philanthropy with MIDE to celebrate International Women's Day, which seeks to promote financial education as well as empowerment among young women in Mexico.

On Monday 8, more than 250 young women participated in a workshop on personal finance and an overview of the financial marketplace, given by MIDE's educational team. They saw demonstrations of the Bloomberg Terminal, the software used by the world's leaders in business and finance. Starting Friday, young women across Mexico can test their knowledge about personal finances through a quiz on MIDE's website. Information to help them make informed financial decisions will be available.

"We are excited to work with MIDE to increase the financial literacy of Mexico's young women and help create the next generation of female leaders. Advancing gender diversity and equality is not only the right thing to do, but it gives companies a competitive edge and results in better business decisions," said Alex Noel, Bloomberg Head of Financial Products Sales for Mexico and Central America.

Silvia Singer, General Director of MIDE, said, "March is dedicated to highlight all actions that promote women's development and human rights, and at MIDE we are convinced that everyone should have access to not only financial services, but to recognize themselves as economic agents that can make a change through their everyday choices. We thank Bloomberg for helping us make this project possible."

This is the latest initiative by Bloomberg Corporate Philanthropy to make the world of finance more accessible to women and other under-represented groups and to promote diversity in and through the arts around the world. In addition, Bloomberg for Education offers Bloomberg Market Concepts (BMC), a self-paced e-learning course that provides an interactive introduction to the financial markets.

