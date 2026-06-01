Bloomberg Streamlines Equity Derivatives Price Discovery on the Terminal

Bloomberg's NLP detects price quotes in a user's IB chat rooms and structures it into an easy-to-use, centralized display

NEW YORK, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg today introduced Options IOI {IOIO <GO>}, a price monitoring tool designed to help equity derivatives investors cut through pricing information overload, streamline the liquidity screening process, and quickly surface decision-ready insights.

The solution harnesses Bloomberg's natural language processing (NLP), which is fine-tuned for the nuanced vocabulary of derivatives markets to detect indications of interest (IOIs) from a user's Instant Bloomberg (IB) chats and organize that information into a centralized display.

Equity Derivatives Liquidity Monitoring Is Time Consuming and Opaque

Equity derivatives volumes continue to grow rapidly driven by increased institutional participation and off-exchange block trading. This creates a market environment that is fragmented with limited transparency into liquidity. As a result, traders and sell-side banks must navigate pricing dynamics across multiple desktop applications and communications channels.

This manual process of combing through fragmented messages is not only time-consuming but creates friction that can compromise a firm's ability to provide the best available price to counterparties. Also, interdealer brokers face the challenge of getting their liquidity visible and prioritized. While API solutions exist, their pricing data often lags in these fast-moving markets.

Bloomberg NLP-Enhanced Functionality that Surfaces Price Information from Chats

Options IOI facilitates a workflow augmented by Bloomberg NLP so that traders can gain insight into equity derivatives liquidity available to them and increase price discovery. The solution takes equity options pricing information across a user's multiple IB chats into a centralized display and allows a user to quickly filter thousands of IB Messages and complex criteria in seconds. Users can sort by instrument characteristics, price levels and counterparties, compare broker-distributed pricing alongside exchange data available on the Bloomberg Terminal, and move directly from the display to the relevant IB conversation to continue trading negotiation.

In addition, Options IOI can help inter-dealer brokers (IDBs) negotiate and complete more trades, more efficiently. IDBs can continue with their preexisting workflows and communicate via Instant Bloomberg chat rooms while the Bloomberg Terminal distributes pricing information in a structured way via chats. Using Bloomberg's NLP, the Options IOI solution enables market participants to view and analyze pricing, enhancing transparency and visibility across the desk and helping traders respond to IDB liquidity more effectively.

Simon C. Watts, Head of Product Development for Listed Derivatives and Delta One at Bloomberg, said: "Equity derivatives traders often need to sift through massive quantities of fragmented pricing data across multiple applications just to source the right liquidity to meet their objectives. By harnessing Bloomberg's NLP to structure chat-based quotes within the Options IOI solution, we are transforming how clients quickly discover prices and accelerate execution quality for off-exchange liquidity."

About Instant Bloomberg (IB):

IB helps Bloomberg Terminal users connect with the financial markets and each other in real time to exchange ideas, share actionable information and optimize communication workflows in a secure environment. Bloomberg offers additional services that enable clients to seamlessly integrate IB with their firm's in-house applications, helping streamline collaboration with colleagues and counterparties.

About Bloomberg Terminal:

For more than four decades, the Bloomberg Terminal has revolutionized the financial services industry by bringing transparency and innovation to the capital markets. Trusted by the world's most influential decision-makers, the Terminal provides real-time access to news, data, insights and trading tools that help our customers turn knowledge into action.

About Bloomberg:

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

SOURCE Bloomberg L.P.