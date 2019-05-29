Bloomberg Tax & Accounting Leased Assets Takes Home Stevie Award As A Best Financial Management Solution

ARLINGTON, Va., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Tax & Accounting was named the winner in the financial management solution category of a Bronze Stevie® Award in The 17th Annual American Business Awards® for its new Advantage Leased Assets™. The Stevies, the nation's premier business awards, will be presented in New York City on Tuesday, June 11.

Advantage Leased Assets is a cloud-based lease accounting software solution that helps companies comply with the new lease accounting standard ASC 842. The solution, which was introduced in 2018, enables businesses to and track and manage all lease asset types, including operating and finance leases, provide complex calculations for right-of-use (ROU) assets and lease liabilities, classify their leases, and generate advanced reports for financial statement presentation.

"Advantage Leased Assets positions public and private companies to comply with the new far-reaching lease accounting standard and we're honored that it has been recognized with a Stevie Award," said Ken Crutchfield, senior vice president and general manager of technology solutions, Bloomberg Tax & Accounting. "We are continuing to make significant enhancements to Advantage Leased Assets to provide the widest possible range of features and benefits available today to help companies manage the full leased asset lifecycle."

"The nominations submitted to The 2019 American Business Awards were outstanding. They illustrate the continued vibrancy of innovation and high level of achievement across the American economic landscape," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

More than 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2019 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Bloomberg Tax & Accounting

Bloomberg Tax & Accounting provides comprehensive global research, news, and technology services enabling tax and accounting professionals to get the timely, accurate, and in-depth information they need to plan and comply with confidence. Our flagship Bloomberg Tax platform combines the proven expertise and perspectives of leading tax practitioners in our renowned Tax Management Portfolios™ with integrated news from the industry-leading Daily Tax Report®, authoritative analysis and insights, primary sources, and time-saving practice tools. For more information, visit https://pro.bloombergtax.com.

Bloomberg Tax & Accounting technology solutions on our proprietary Advantage platform help professionals simplify complex tax and accounting processes to better control risk and maximize profitability. For more information, visit https://www.bloombergtaxtech.com/.

