Bloomberg Tax & Accounting Recognizes 2023 Federal Authors of The Year

ARLINGTON, Va., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Tax & Accounting announced today its 2023 Author Awards for Federal Tax, which were presented in Washington, D.C. Alden Bianchi of McDermott Will & Emery received the Leonard L. Silverstein Award for Distinguished Service in Federal Tax. Nathan W. Giesselman, Moshe Spinowitz, B. Chase Wink, Brian Krause, Kathryn J. Kennedy, Lawrence A. Sannicandro, and Stephen C. Wrappe were recognized with awards for outstanding authorship.

Alden Bianchi, the recipient of the of the Leonard L. Silverstein Award, is the author of four Portfolios, Portfolio 332, Employer Shared Responsibility, Portfolio 335, Health Care Reforms – Implications for Employee Benefit Plans (formerly HCRA), Portfolio 375, EPCRS – Plan Correction and Disqualification, and Portfolio 399, Employee Benefits for the Contingent Workforce. In addition to his many professional accomplishments in the specialized area of employee benefits and executive compensation, Alden has shared his thought leadership as a frequent speaker at industry events and mentor to early-career practitioners.

Federal Tax Portfolio Author of the Year awards were given to the authors of three Portfolios.

Nathan W. Giesselman, Moshe Spinowitz, and B. Chase Wink of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP and Affiliates, along with Brian Krause of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP received a Federal Tax Portfolio of the year for Portfolio 6380, Outbound Tax Planning for U.S. Multinational Corporations. The authors established a framework through which users can evaluate nearly any non-US business structure, including c-corporations, pass-through entities, and joint ventures. The authors provided insights on both pre- and post-TCJA rules with helpful, real-life examples.

Kathryn J. Kennedy, professor at the University of Illinois Chicago School of Law, received a Federal Tax Portfolio Author of the Year award for her valuable contributions to Portfolio 367, IRAs. She incorporated practical insights of the SECURE 2.0 Act, while helping users to understand the implications of legislative changes and providing them with practice tools that help them apply the law to different situations.

Lawrence A. Sannicandro of McCarter & English LLP received a Federal Tax Portfolio Author of the Year award for Portfolio 621, IRS National Office Procedures – Rulings, Closing Agreements. Larry updated for the annual Revenue Procedures and overhauled the Portfolio to incorporate more practice points, including as a step-by-step guide for taxpayers seeking to obtain a private letter ruling.

The Contributing Author of the Year Award was given to Steven Wrappe of Grant Thornton. Steven has been a consistent contributor to Bloomberg Tax journals on transfer pricing issues, most recently contributing to a special report on considering and negotiating advance pricing agreements. Additionally, he wrote a timely article on the Amount B of Pillar One and the uncertainties surrounding it.

"We are proud to recognize the exceptional contributions of Alden, Nathan, Moshe, Chase, Brian, Kathryn, Lawrence, and Steven to the field of federal tax," said Lisa Fitzpatrick, president, Bloomberg Tax & Accounting. "These authors exemplify outstanding thought leadership, domain understanding, and dedication that provides Bloomberg Tax's customers with valuable, practical insights and perspectives that help them navigate change. We are honored to celebrate their accomplishments and the significant impact they have made on the tax profession by sharing their expertise."

The full list of winners and their biographical information is accessible at https://aboutbtax.com/bdMe.

About Bloomberg Tax & Accounting

Bloomberg Tax & Accounting provides practitioner-driven research and technology solutions that deliver timely, strategic insights to enable smarter decisions. From our unparalleled Tax Management Portfolios to technology designed to streamline the most complex planning and compliance scenarios, we deliver essential news and analysis, practical perspectives, and software that help tax and accounting professionals around the globe mitigate risk and maximize business results. For more information, visit Bloomberg Tax.

SOURCE Bloomberg Tax & Accounting