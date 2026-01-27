Bloomberg Tax Honors Latcham Award Winner and State Tax Authors of the Year

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Tax today announced the recipients of its 2025 State Tax Awards, honoring exceptional leadership and contributions to the field of state and local tax (SALT). The awards were presented at the annual State Tax Advisory Board Awards Dinner in New York City. Jaye Calhoun of Kean Miller, LLP received the Franklin C. Latcham Award for Distinguished Service in State and Local Tax, while Tom Zaino, Steve Hall, and Tommy Zaino of Zaino Hall & Farrin LLC were recognized as State Tax Authors of the Year.

"This year's recipients have set a high bar through their commitment to excellence and leadership," said Evan Croen, Head of Bloomberg Tax. "Their expertise and insight enrich the tax community and empower professionals to navigate a complex and rapidly changing landscape. Bloomberg Tax is honored to acknowledge the impact of their work on both our customers and the broader industry."

Jaye Calhoun, a partner with Kean Miller, LLP in New Orleans, has more than 30 years of experience in both public and private sectors, advising clients on complex tax compliance matters. A prolific writer and frequent speaker at national tax conferences, she previously co-authored the Bloomberg Tax's newest State Tax Portfolio, "Portfolio 1100-1st: State Corporate Income Tax: General Principles," for which she earned a State Tax Author of the Year Award in 2023. Calhoun holds an LL.M in Taxation from Georgetown Law Center and is also an adjunct professor.

The State Tax Author of the Year Award was presented to three attorneys from the Columbus, Ohio-based firm Zaino Hall & Farrin LLC: Tom Zaino, Steve Hall, and Tommy Zaino. They were honored for their outstanding work on the Bloomberg Tax Ohio Corporate Income Tax Navigator and Ohio Excise Tax Navigator. Their comprehensive chapter-by-chapter review and analysis ensures that taxpayers and advisors can continue to rely on the high quality of Bloomberg Tax's state tax content.

Thomas Zaino, the firm's founder, is a former Ohio Tax Commissioner with extensive federal and multistate tax experience. Stephen Hall, a named partner and former Assistant Counsel to the Ohio Tax Commissioner, brings over two decades of expertise in advising clients on state and local tax issues. Tommy Zaino, an associate attorney, has significant experience in federal and state tax planning and litigation. Their collective efforts provide critical guidance for professionals navigating the complexities of Ohio tax law.

The full list of winners and their biographical information is available at https://aboutbtax.com/bkKR.

About Bloomberg Tax

Bloomberg Tax delivers a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to help tax and accounting professionals navigate a complex global landscape. By combining practitioner-driven insights with intelligent, AI-powered tools, we provide the expertise you need to ensure compliance, streamline workflows, and drive strategic decision-making. Our integrated solutions simplify intricate calculations and adapt to changing regulations in real time, empowering your organization to mitigate risk, optimize tax strategies, and achieve measurable results with confidence and precision.

Bloomberg Tax is part of Bloomberg Industry Group, an affiliate of Bloomberg L.P., a global leader in business and financial information, data, news, and insights.

For more information, visit bloombergtax.com.

SOURCE Bloomberg Tax