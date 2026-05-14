Bloomberg Vault Integrates BSpeech, Unlocking Multi-Language Voice Transcription Capabilities Across 50+ Languages for Compliance Professionals

Integration of voice-to-text engine for the financial industry converts recorded calls into searchable transcripts at scale and speed.

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg today announced the integration of Bloomberg's BSpeech ('BSpeech'), a multi-language voice transcription service, into Bloomberg Vault, enabling systematic surveillance, search and analysis of voice communications at scale.

The integration of BSpeech into Bloomberg Vault, Bloomberg's multi-channel communications governance solution, enables firms to enhance voice surveillance by converting conversations into structured, searchable data. This helps to transform voice data from just a record-keeping asset into a fully surveilled channel.

Transcripts can be automatically generated and integrated into Bloomberg's compliance workflows, enabling firms to search, supervise, analyze, and audit voice communications at scale, beyond what is possible with only audio recordings. This reduces manual review time, improves keyword detection accuracy, accelerates investigations, and enhances policy enforcement across a wide range of communication channels.

"As regulatory expectations around voice surveillance continue to rise, firms are under increasing pressure to apply the same level of oversight to voice as they do to written channels," said Perry Goetz, Global Head of Compliance Solutions (Vault) at Bloomberg. "By enabling compliance teams to monitor voice communications with the same rigor as written channels, this enhances surveillance efficiency, reduces manual review burdens, and strengthens firms' ability to detect risk across their communications landscape."

Trained on Bloomberg's financial data corpus and domain-specific machine learning models, BSpeech can convert voice calls into searchable transcripts. Periodic refinement improves the way BSpeech transcriptions are able to reflect the nuances and terminology of real-world financial conversations.

Key features include:

Multi-language transcription: Converts voice communications into accurate text across more than 50 languages, supporting global compliance requirements.

Converts voice communications into accurate text across more than 50 languages, supporting global compliance requirements. Trained on the language of finance: Uses Bloomberg's vast repository of financial data and domain-specific machine learning models to enable high voice to text accuracy for industry-specific terminology and workflows.

Uses Bloomberg's vast repository of financial data and domain-specific machine learning models to enable high voice to text accuracy for industry-specific terminology and workflows. Seamless integration: Transcripts will automatically be generated during the archiving process and surfaced within Vault's search and surveillance environment, unifying workflows for voice, chat, and email.

Transcripts will automatically be generated during the archiving process and surfaced within Vault's search and surveillance environment, unifying workflows for voice, chat, and email. Enterprise-grade performance: Operates within Bloomberg's secure, scalable infrastructure, delivering consistent and automated transcription as part of existing voice archiving processes.

BSpeech is available as a premium add-on for Bloomberg Vault's Corporate Voice Capture & Archive services, enabling clients who already archive voice communications to seamlessly activate transcription capabilities as part of their existing workflows.

About Bloomberg Vault

Bloomberg Vault is a communications governance solution that enables firms to capture, archive, and monitor communications across a wide range of channels. Vault provides configurable controls to support compliance efforts and help organizations proactively manage their risk. Using artificial intelligence, Vault enhances surveillance and delivers greater visibility into key areas of concern, helping firms identify patterns, surface potential issues and respond with speed and precision. With Bloomberg Vault, organizations can strengthen oversight, streamline compliance workflows, and maintain a more complete view of their communications landscape. For more information, visit Bloomberg Vault.

About Bloomberg Compliance Solutions

Bloomberg delivers a set of end-to-end Compliance Solutions with controls, surveillance and reporting capabilities embedded across the trading and investment lifecycle. Powered by Bloomberg's trusted data, technology and regulatory expertise, our solutions help firms proactively manage regulatory risk and reduce operational complexity. For more information, visit Bloomberg Compliance.

SOURCE Bloomberg