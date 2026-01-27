Bloomberg's Global Trading Challenge Sets Participation Record

More than 11,000 students from 50 countries competed in the world's largest university investing competition on the Bloomberg Terminal

All-woman team from the Chinese University of Hong Kong takes top honors

Regional winners announced in Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa and North America

HONG KONG and NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg for Education today announced record participation in its annual Bloomberg Global Trading Challenge, with more than 11,000 students from 50 countries taking part in the virtual investing competition.

More than 2,600 student teams, led by faculty advisors, competed to maximize returns on virtual US$1 million portfolio using the Bloomberg Terminal, the same technology relied upon by the world's leading investment professionals. Teams were ranked based on their time weighted relative return, compared to the Bloomberg World Large, Mid & Small Cap Price Return Index (WLS Index).

The Grand Prize winner is an all-woman team from the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK), who achieved a return of more than 400%, growing its virtual portfolio to US$4.1 million. The team, "Bear Bull," was guided by Professor Haynes Yung and led by captain Shierina Sayogo, with team members Gracia Aubrey Perdana, Marvelia Claresa Tjen, and Cherish Anastasia Nicolaus.

Shierina Sayogo, Captain of the "Bear Bull" team from CUHK, said, "Winning the 2025 Bloomberg Global Trading Challenge as the global champion was an unforgettable experience for our team. Over five weeks, we executed an active, disciplined strategy with daily portfolio monitoring and risk management across global equity markets. The Challenge strengthened our analytical skills and reinforced how real-world market experience can shape our academic focus and future careers in finance."

Professor Yung said: "The Bear Bull team demonstrated exemplary discipline in applying sophisticated business and finance knowledge, skillfully augmented by timely, high-quality insights drawn from Bloomberg's comprehensive data ecosystem—securing a distinct competitive edge. The Challenge naturally complements and extends CUHK's finance curriculum, elegantly bridging rigorous academic theory with the realities of collaborative decision-making and live-market strategy execution."

CUHK was among 396 universities worldwide that participated in the five-week competition. Collectively, students executed more than 72,000 virtual trades, supported by Bloomberg employees and faculty advisors, as they developed and tested real-world investment strategies.

Bloomberg for Education also announced regional winners:

Europe: Anglia Ruskin University, Cambridge, United Kingdom

Latin America: Universidad de Lima, Lima, Peru

Middle East & Africa: Bilkent University, Ankara, Turkey

North America: Drexel University, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

"The Bloomberg Global Trading Challenge offers an engaging, hands-on experience that helps students build real-world skills and gain a meaningful advantage as they pursue careers in finance and beyond," said James Coyle, Head of Bloomberg for Education.

Registration for the next Bloomberg Global Trading Challenge will open in September 2026.

In addition to the contest, Bloomberg for Education offers a range of education technology products and services, including self-paced interactive e-learning courses such as:

Bloomberg Finance Fundamentals (BFF): An introduction to core concepts in finance and investing

Bloomberg Market Concepts (BMC): An interactive overview of financial markets using the Bloomberg Terminal

Bloomberg Spreadsheet Analysis: Instruction on using Bloomberg Query Language (BQL) within Excel for advanced financial analysis

About Bloomberg for Education

Bloomberg for Education offers a suite of education technology products and services that immerse learners in real-world financial markets and provide research and analytics across multiple industries. Universities around the globe use Bloomberg to bring practical market experience into the classroom, giving students access to the same information platform used by leading decision-makers in business, finance, and government. For more information, visit: https://www.bloomberg.com/professional/product/education/

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company connects influential communities across the global financial ecosystem through reliable technology solutions that enable more informed decision-making and better collaboration. For more information, visit https://www.bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

SOURCE Bloomberg