Bloomerang Accelerates Nonprofits' Ability to Keep Fundraising and Financial Operations in Harmony

Bloomerang and Intuit QuickBooks Collaboration Helps Create Financial Transparency for Nonprofits

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomerang , the complete donor relationship management solution for thousands of small and medium-sized nonprofits, today announced that it has signed a QuickBooks Solution Provider Sales and Marketing Agreement with Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp . This relationship brings a new level of visibility and reconciliation between Bloomerang's donor relationship management software and Intuit QuickBooks to help streamline nonprofits' ability to effectively manage the entire constituent ecosystem.

As a QuickBooks Solution Provider, Bloomerang now makes it even easier for nonprofits to purchase, deploy, and use a complete fundraising and financial operations solution. The integration of Bloomerang donor relationship management and Intuit QuickBooks can help keep an organization's fundraising and finances in sync, resulting in more accurate, real-time donation and income reports. By strengthening the alignment between development and financial teams, growing nonprofits can spend time on what matters most: managing fundraising revenue across multiple platforms without sacrificing time spent on building donor relationships.

"Nonprofits use a variety of best-in-class tools to support their fundraising and financial operations, and when they don't work well together, it creates an experience that's clunky and time-consuming," says Ross Hendrickson, Bloomerang's Chief Executive Officer. "Nonprofits can now benefit from two best-in-class solutions to create a better experience for donors and nonprofit employees, so they can spend more time on furthering their mission."

"Intuit continues to make investments to evolve our QuickBooks ecosystem and meet the changing needs of the nonprofits we serve," says Gavin Orleow, Vice President of Channel Sales for Intuit. "By teaming up with Bloomerang to offer an integrated financial and fundraising solution, we are helping to make the experience seamless for our customers and building an ecosystem that scales with growing nonprofits."

This joint solution supports Bloomerang's vision to deliver the donor relationship management and fundraising platform of the future. Earlier this year, Bloomerang was named a " Best Place to Work in Indiana " in 2022, and launched a new brand identity to better articulate the value and services offered to the nonprofit community. Bloomerang's suite of online fundraising tools also strengthens nonprofits' ability to cultivate deeper relationships with their donors and increase the impact of their fundraising campaigns. Bloomerang's integration with QuickBooks can make it easy to manage your fundraising revenue, track donations, invoicing, and bookkeeping, while minimizing data entry time and errors.

Schedule a consultation to learn more about how Bloomerang's donor relationship management software can empower nonprofits to raise more funds and create lasting change.

Additional Resources:

About Bloomerang

Indianapolis-based Bloomerang is the complete donor relationship management solution that helps thousands of small and medium-sized nonprofits deliver a better giving experience and create stable, thriving organizations. Combining robust, simple-to-use technology with people-powered support and training, Bloomerang empowers nonprofits to work efficiently, improve their donor relationships and grow their donor bases. With Bloomerang, nonprofit professionals love their work and have another teammate in the cause.

Bloomerang is a trusted and acclaimed partner for growing nonprofits. For more information about Bloomerang and to see why real fundraisers recommend the solution to their peers, visit: https://bloomerang.com .

SOURCE Bloomerang