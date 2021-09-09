Bloomerang Appoints Ann Fellman as Chief Marketing Officer

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomerang, the complete donor management solution for thousands of small and medium-sized nonprofits, today announced they welcomed Ann Fellman as the company's Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). As Bloomerang's CMO, Fellman will lead all aspects of marketing, including product marketing, brand development, corporate marketing and demand generation for the company. She will focus on strengthening Bloomerang's relationships with customers and further expand the company's position as the market leader in donor management software for nonprofits.

"Not only is Ann a great addition to scale the marketing team, but she'll also connect with fundraisers who seek solutions to cultivate better donor relationships," says Ross Hendrickson, Bloomerang Chief Executive Officer. "We started Bloomerang with a vision to empower fundraisers to do what they love, and we're now uniquely prepared to take the company and its mission to the next level."

Ann brings with her more than 20 years of experience in business-to-business (B2B) marketing in the technology industry, including time spent working at a nonprofit organization. She spent the past two years as an independent marketing consultant for high-growth, B2B Software as a service (SaaS) businesses and was named one of the " Top Women Leaders in SaaS of 2018 ." She previously served as Senior Vice President of Marketing at Code42, Product Manager at Rimage Corporation, Principal Product Director at Oracle and Manager of Member Services at the Minnesota High Tech Association.

"Over the past 18 months, nonprofits have had to accelerate their digital transformation, yet many still lack a technology partner that can help them get there," says Fellman. "I am thrilled to join the team at Bloomerang to expand our offerings for nonprofits and the communities they serve. It's a powerful mission that I am excited to help deliver."

Ann joins Bloomerang in the midst of an exciting phase of growth for the company. "Over the last year, we have bolstered the leadership team—adding Julie McCorkle, Vice President of Human Resources; Steve Isom, Chief Financial Officer; John Liu, Chief Technology Officer and Evan DaSilva, Vice President of Payments to the team," says Steven Shattuck, Chief Engagement Officer of Bloomerang. "These executives will further our mission of sharing best practices with nonprofit professionals and show the nonprofit sector that we're bringing on top talent to meet their needs."



Earlier this year, the company strengthened its nonprofit software offerings through the acquisition of Kindful, another industry-favorite donor management solution, and was named a leader in several nonprofit software categories by G2, SoftwareAdvice and Business-Software.com. Bloomerang has also been named a "Best Place to Work in Indiana" for five consecutive years.

