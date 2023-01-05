Bloomerang Appoints Dennis Fois as CEO to Lead Next Phase of Growth

Company Adds to Leadership Team to Solidify its Leadership Position in Delivering Innovative Solutions for Nonprofits

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomerang, the complete donor relationship management solution for thousands of small and medium-sized nonprofits, today announced they welcomed Dennis Fois as the company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO). As Bloomerang's CEO, Fois will usher in the company's next phase of accelerated growth and strengthen its position as the single platform that small and mid-sized nonprofits rely on to achieve their missions. He will focus on giving the nonprofit sector even more confidence, resources, and trust in the company's software and the people behind it.

Bloomerang has experienced phenomenal growth over the past few years and continues its accelerated pace. Today, Bloomerang has the privilege of serving more than 15,000 nonprofits and helped them raise more than $8 billion in 2021 . The company grew the team by 22% in 2022 and released a number of product enhancements–a new product user interface, dashboards, and new mobile applications–all designed to help nonprofits thrive.

"There's tremendous demand from nonprofits for easy-to-use technology that frees up time and increases their impact," says David Greenberg, Bloomerang Board Member and General Partner at JMI Equity. "I'm confident that Dennis' years of success working in high-growth CRM and customer experience technology companies makes him uniquely suited to strengthen Bloomerang's leadership in the nonprofit sector. We're thrilled to welcome Dennis to the team."

Dennis has a broad international career spanning more than 25 years in various countries across Europe and the U.S. He's had the privilege of developing and leading high-performing multicultural teams at both startups and public companies in the technology, customer experience, relationship management and financial services sector. Dennis joins Bloomerang from Copper CRM where he served as CEO. Previously, he was the CEO At NewVoiceMedia and Rant & Rave. His experience leading customer relationship management (CRM) and customer experience technology companies pairs nicely with Bloomerang's role in the nonprofit CRM ecosystem and will empower him to help the company create elegantly simple solutions in the space.

"I was drawn to Bloomerang because of the opportunity to bring what I've learned from the relationship management and customer experience sectors and apply this knowledge to benefit nonprofits," said Fois. "This is not just about building software. This is an opportunity to share best practices and apply them to the unique needs of nonprofits and the technology they use. At Bloomerang, we believe we have a responsibility to help the sector thrive as a whole, and it starts with helping to create a better giving experience so nonprofit customers can raise more funds and create lasting change."

Dennis joins Bloomerang in the midst of an exciting phase of growth for the company. In 2021 the company helped nonprofits raise more than $8 billion. And in 2022, Bloomerang was named a " Best Place to Work in Indiana ," launched a new brand identity to better articulate the value and services offered to the nonprofit community, and supports more than 15,000 nonprofit organizations. Bloomerang's suite of online fundraising tools also strengthens nonprofits' ability to cultivate deeper relationships with their donors and increase the impact of their fundraising campaigns.

About Bloomerang

Indianapolis-based Bloomerang is the complete donor relationship management solution that helps thousands of small and medium-sized nonprofits deliver a better giving experience and create stable, thriving organizations. Combining robust, simple-to-use technology with people-powered support and training, Bloomerang empowers nonprofits to work efficiently, improve their donor relationships and grow their donor bases. With Bloomerang, nonprofit professionals love their work and have another teammate in the cause.

Bloomerang is a trusted and acclaimed partner for growing nonprofits. For more information about Bloomerang and to see why real fundraisers recommend the solution to their peers, visit: https://bloomerang.com .

About JMI

JMI Equity is a growth equity firm focused on investing in leading software companies. Founded in 1992, JMI has invested in over 175 businesses in its target markets, successfully completed over 110 exits, and raised more than $7.5 billion of committed capital. JMI partners with exceptional management teams to help build their companies into industry leaders. For more information, visit www.jmi.com .

