Bloomerang Appoints Jennifer Ruth as Chief Customer Officer

News provided by

Bloomerang

26 Oct, 2023, 10:00 ET

Company Grows Leadership Team to Bolster the Nonprofit Customer Journey

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomerang, the complete donor relationship management and volunteer management platform for thousands of small and medium-sized nonprofits, today announced they welcomed Jennifer Ruth as the company's Chief Customer Officer (CCO). After years working alongside Chief Marketing Officers and Chief Executive Officers, Jennifer has gained the skills and intimate knowledge of cross-company disciplines that uniquely positions her to create a best-in-class customer experience, incorporating customer insights, needs, and priorities. As CCO, Jennifer's primary objective will be to formalize a seamless customer journey and experience through the unification of internal teams working in Implementation, Professional Services, and Support.

"Bloomerang's vision is to empower fundraisers to do what they love," says Dennis Fois, chief executive officer of Bloomerang. "And we're thrilled to welcome Jennifer to the team to reinforce our commitment to customer excellence and set the stage for future innovations in delivering the best customer experience. As a champion of nonprofit customers, she's well-positioned to drive more customer-centricity in everything we do at Bloomerang."

Jennifer brings more than 20 years of customer success experience working in the financial services, marketing technology, and education technology industries, including time spent as a Community Economic Development Volunteer for the Peace Corps. Prior to joining Bloomerang, Jennifer held senior leadership positions at AMEX in business development and corporate planning, Adobe in customer success for the APAC region, and the role of Chief Customer Success Officer at Newsela, an e-learning provider, most recently. Jennifer credits her experiences as contributing to her overall leadership and management style. Her diversity of experience ensures that she can effectively partner with key internal stakeholders to create a world-class customer experience and ultimately help nonprofit customers thrive.

"I've had a non-linear career that's provided opportunities for me in various industries to learn from different peers, including corporate managers and leadership executives, and job functions ranging from finance to education software," says Jennifer. "At Newsela it was my first introduction to a mission-driven company, and I strive to keep that social impact component in my career. For me, Bloomerang is swimming in the same direction, which drew me to be a part of the business culture Dennis and the team are building. Bloomerang understands the meaning of putting yourself in a customer's shoes, and I look forward to making our nonprofit customers' journeys successful."

Jennifer joins Bloomerang in the midst of an exciting expansion phase of customer solutions. The company recently announced Bloomerang Volunteer to expand nonprofits' relationships with supporters by having both donor and volunteer information in one platform, and the new, easy-to-use payment method Tap to Pay for nonprofit organizations to integrate, providing convenience on the go while connecting with donors.

Learn more about career opportunities at Bloomerang.

About Bloomerang

Indianapolis-based Bloomerang is the complete donor relationship management solution that helps thousands of small and medium-sized nonprofits deliver a better giving experience and create stable, thriving organizations. Combining robust, simple-to-use technology with people-powered support and training, Bloomerang empowers nonprofits to work efficiently, improve their donor relationships and grow their donor bases. With Bloomerang, nonprofit professionals love their work and have another teammate in the cause.

Bloomerang is a trusted and acclaimed partner for growing nonprofits. For more information about Bloomerang and to see why real fundraisers recommend the solution to their peers, visit: https://bloomerang.com.

SOURCE Bloomerang

Also from this source

Bloomerang Supercharges Event Fundraising for Nonprofits with its Tap to Pay Solution

Bloomerang, the complete donor relationship management and volunteer management platform for thousands of small and medium-sized nonprofits,...

Bloomerang Launches Bloomerang Volunteer to Expand Nonprofits' Relationships with Supporters

Bloomerang, the complete donor relationship management solution for thousands of small and medium-sized nonprofits, today launched Bloomerang...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.