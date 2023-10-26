Bloomerang Appoints Jennifer Ruth as Chief Customer Officer

Company Grows Leadership Team to Bolster the Nonprofit Customer Journey

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomerang , the complete donor relationship management and volunteer management platform for thousands of small and medium-sized nonprofits, today announced they welcomed Jennifer Ruth as the company's Chief Customer Officer (CCO). After years working alongside Chief Marketing Officers and Chief Executive Officers, Jennifer has gained the skills and intimate knowledge of cross-company disciplines that uniquely positions her to create a best-in-class customer experience, incorporating customer insights, needs, and priorities. As CCO, Jennifer's primary objective will be to formalize a seamless customer journey and experience through the unification of internal teams working in Implementation, Professional Services, and Support.

"Bloomerang's vision is to empower fundraisers to do what they love," says Dennis Fois, chief executive officer of Bloomerang. "And we're thrilled to welcome Jennifer to the team to reinforce our commitment to customer excellence and set the stage for future innovations in delivering the best customer experience. As a champion of nonprofit customers, she's well-positioned to drive more customer-centricity in everything we do at Bloomerang."

Jennifer brings more than 20 years of customer success experience working in the financial services, marketing technology, and education technology industries, including time spent as a Community Economic Development Volunteer for the Peace Corps. Prior to joining Bloomerang, Jennifer held senior leadership positions at AMEX in business development and corporate planning, Adobe in customer success for the APAC region, and the role of Chief Customer Success Officer at Newsela, an e-learning provider, most recently. Jennifer credits her experiences as contributing to her overall leadership and management style. Her diversity of experience ensures that she can effectively partner with key internal stakeholders to create a world-class customer experience and ultimately help nonprofit customers thrive.

"I've had a non-linear career that's provided opportunities for me in various industries to learn from different peers, including corporate managers and leadership executives, and job functions ranging from finance to education software," says Jennifer. "At Newsela it was my first introduction to a mission-driven company, and I strive to keep that social impact component in my career. For me, Bloomerang is swimming in the same direction, which drew me to be a part of the business culture Dennis and the team are building. Bloomerang understands the meaning of putting yourself in a customer's shoes, and I look forward to making our nonprofit customers' journeys successful."

Jennifer joins Bloomerang in the midst of an exciting expansion phase of customer solutions. The company recently announced Bloomerang Volunteer to expand nonprofits' relationships with supporters by having both donor and volunteer information in one platform, and the new, easy-to-use payment method Tap to Pay for nonprofit organizations to integrate, providing convenience on the go while connecting with donors.

Learn more about career opportunities at Bloomerang .

About Bloomerang

Indianapolis-based Bloomerang is the complete donor relationship management solution that helps thousands of small and medium-sized nonprofits deliver a better giving experience and create stable, thriving organizations. Combining robust, simple-to-use technology with people-powered support and training, Bloomerang empowers nonprofits to work efficiently, improve their donor relationships and grow their donor bases. With Bloomerang, nonprofit professionals love their work and have another teammate in the cause.

Bloomerang is a trusted and acclaimed partner for growing nonprofits. For more information about Bloomerang and to see why real fundraisers recommend the solution to their peers, visit: https://bloomerang.com .

SOURCE Bloomerang