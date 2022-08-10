Bloomerang Appoints Karen Maloney as Chief Customer Officer

Company Adds to Leadership Team to Enhance the Delivery of Exceptional Service for Nonprofits

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomerang, the complete donor relationship management solution for thousands of small and medium-sized nonprofits, today announced they welcomed Karen Maloney as the company's Chief Customer Officer (CCO). As Bloomerang's CCO, Maloney will lead all aspects of the nonprofit customer experience. She will focus on creating a strong and cohesive customer journey that will help nonprofits have another fundraising teammate in their cause through the company's professional service and support teams and adoption of the software.

"Not only is Karen a great addition to strengthen our customer experience, but she'll also enhance the strong executive leadership team that we have in place today," says Ross Hendrickson, Bloomerang's Chief Executive Officer. "Our customer support and onboarding teams are a critical piece in our mission to help nonprofits thrive, and I know Karen will not only live up to our excellent customer care, but she'll make it even better."

Karen brings with her more than 20 years of experience in leading, building, and growing customer experience teams at software as a service (SaaS) businesses. She spent the past two years working as Vice President of Customer Success at Real Green Systems where she increased product adoption and reduced the customer time to go live by 33%. She previously served as Vice President of Customer Success at Verint where she put a customer lens on the customer experience.

"I was drawn to Bloomerang right away because of the focus on culture and company growth, and I saw an opportunity for me to lend my view of the customer experience to help nonprofits and the communities they serve," says Maloney. "I am thrilled to help strengthen the nonprofit customer experience, highlight the benefits of our solution, and to be there for customers when they need us."

Karen joins Bloomerang in the midst of an exciting phase of growth for the company. Earlier this year, Bloomerang was named a " Best Place to Work in Indiana " in 2022, and launched a new brand identity to better articulate the value and services offered to the nonprofit community. Bloomerang's suite of online fundraising tools also strengthens nonprofits' ability to cultivate deeper relationships with their donors and increase the impact of their fundraising campaigns.

