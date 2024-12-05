Bloomerang Clients Raised a Record $56M on GivingTuesday

Money raised by Bloomerang clients grew 32% from 2023, double the industry average, reinforcing nonprofits using Bloomerang's Giving Platform are better equipped to raise more

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomerang, the industry's leading donor, volunteer, and fundraising management platform, processed more than $56 million—a record-breaking amount—during GivingTuesday. Nonprofits using Bloomerang's Giving Platform saw increased giving momentum from 2023 with a 32% increase in overall dollars raised—double the overall nonprofit sector increase of 16%. Human services, animal welfare organizations, and educational institutions raised the largest sums. Bloomerang maintained 100% uptime during GivingTuesday, empowering nonprofit users to send 7.4 million emails to their supporters and pull over 750,000 reports on one of the busiest fundraising days of the year.

"Nonprofits using Bloomerang shattered expectations this GivingTuesday, achieving double the growth of the industry average and securing average donation amounts three times higher than their peers. This incredible success demonstrates the undeniable power of technology to drive fundraising outcomes, even amidst economic uncertainty," said Dennis Fois, chief executive officer at Bloomerang. "Our platform delivered for clients when it mattered most—kicking off a promising start to the giving season."

The number of donations made via a digital wallet—11,960—more than doubled from 2023, further proving the findings in Bloomerang's 2024 Generational Giving Report that digital wallets are an increasingly expected and common giving method. The average donation grew 10% to $349, and 2,305 individual recurring donations were made during the day, a 25% increase from 2023, indicating an increasing preference for donors to provide on-going support to their preferred causes.

"The GivingTuesday results highlight the incredible impact nonprofits can achieve with the right technology," said Tammy Hammond, chief product officer at Bloomerang. "The broad fundraising capabilities within Bloomerang make it easy for nonprofits to effectively raise more during impactful days, such as GivingTuesday. Our built-for-purpose platform is designed to support the entire donor journey, from building segmented lists to developing engaging donation forms, stewarding relationships following a donation, and beyond. Not only does it make giving easier for donors, but it also empowers nonprofits to forge longlasting, sustained relationships with the communities they serve."

Bloomerang clients leveraged a range of giving platform features for their GivingTuesday campaigns such as Bloomerang's AI Content Assistant, Predictive Giving Insights and Dynamic Groups to segment donor outreach, peer-to-peer campaigns, customizable donation forms, text fundraising, and more. Bloomerang's end-to-end giving platform aids nonprofits in capitalizing on team strengths, tapping into the generosity of supporters, and maximizing impact.

