Bloomerang Delivers A More Holistic Approach To Fundraising On The Go With Data Fundraisers Can Trust

INDIANAPOLIS, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomerang , the complete donor management solution for thousands of small and medium-sized nonprofits, today announced the availability of an Android mobile application (app) to complement Bloomerang's iOS app . With the app, the fundraising power of Bloomerang can be accessed from anywhere and in real time to provide meaningful insights that improve constituent interactions. As fundraisers get back into the field with in-person meetings and events, they can access the data they need to process donations on the go, increase productivity, and engage in real-time donor engagement activities–all from their phone.

"As we return to more in-person donor meetings and fundraising events, fundraisers need to access detailed donor information whenever they need it, and collect donations and purchases anywhere," says Tammy Hammond, Bloomerang's Chief Product Officer. "Now fundraisers can keep up to date on their donors, fundraise on the go more efficiently, and ultimately build better relationships with their constituents."

Bloomerang's mobile apps for iOS and Android are essential for fundraisers on the move and aim to help them:

Capture and process donations securely onsite

Stay on top of important tasks and move their mission forward from anywhere

Improve donor retention with real-time donor insights

Keep donor data accurate and up to date

These key mobile app features make it possible for fundraisers to move their mission forward while they're in the field:

Favorite constituents for quick access, or look up constituents before a call or meeting.

for quick access, or look up constituents before a call or meeting. Use quick contact for a one-tap connection with the constituent.

for a one-tap connection with the constituent. View a summary and get a complete picture of a donor's engagement on the timeline .

. Manage tasks on the go. Call, text, or email directly from a task, then create follow-ups for the next steps.

on the go. Call, text, or email directly from a task, then create follow-ups for the next steps. Enter interaction notes from a call or meeting while the conversation is still fresh.

from a call or meeting while the conversation is still fresh. Update notes and send text messages hands-free with voice-to-text .

. Save time from manual data entry with real-time donation processing and a built-in card reader feature.

This latest release supports Bloomerang's vision to deliver the donor management and fundraising platform of the future. Earlier this year, Bloomerang was named a " Best Place to Work in Indiana " in 2022, and launched a new brand identity to better articulate the value and services offered to the nonprofit community. Bloomerang's suite of online fundraising tools also strengthens nonprofits' ability to cultivate deeper relationships with their donors and increase the impact of their fundraising campaigns.

