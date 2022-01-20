Bloomerang Helps Nonprofits Raise $8.1B in 2021

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomerang, the complete donor management solution for thousands of small and medium-sized nonprofits, achieved their most successful year yet in 2021 by processing seven million donations, accounting for more than 8.1 billion dollars donated to their nonprofit customers.

Bloomerang added more than 3,200 new customers in 2021, received a record number of peer-review awards, grew the team by 41%, and deployed numerous product enhancements designed to help nonprofits thrive.

"I am so proud of what our community–our customers and employees–have been able to accomplish over the past year, despite all of its challenges," said Ross Hendrickson, Bloomerang Chief Executive Officer. "The success of 2021 shows how we continued to advance towards our goal of empowering fundraisers to do what they love and build a world inspired by giving."

The year's biggest achievements included:

Supporter impact: Bloomerang users generated more than 312.6M emails and 20.7M letters, resulting in more than 20M donors added to their accounts in 2021.

Bloomerang users generated more than emails and letters, resulting in more than donors added to their accounts in 2021. Record-setting Giving Tuesday: On Giving Tuesday 2021, customers raised more than $39M , a 40% increase over their Giving Tuesday 2020 donation revenue.

On Giving Tuesday 2021, customers raised more than , a 40% increase over their Giving Tuesday 2020 donation revenue. Acquisition of Kindful: Bloomerang strengthened its nonprofit software offerings through the acquisition of Kindful, another industry-favorite donor management solution. The launch of Kindful's Online Fundraising Tools to Bloomerang users fueled online giving growth during the year-end fundraising season.

Bloomerang strengthened its nonprofit software offerings through the acquisition of Kindful, another industry-favorite donor management solution. The launch of Kindful's Online Fundraising Tools to Bloomerang users fueled online giving growth during the year-end fundraising season. Team growth of more than 40%: 142 new employees were added to the team in 2021, including a new Chief Marketing Officer and Vice President of Payments. Three additional board members were also added.

142 new employees were added to the team in 2021, including a new Chief Marketing Officer and Vice President of Payments. Three additional board members were also added. Product feature enhancements: Thanks to a continuous release cycle, Bloomerang added dozens of product enhancements that increased data security, system stability, and donor communication effectiveness, many of which were driven by user requests and market feedback. Most notably, Bloomerang released a suite of online giving tools that deliver a consistent donation experience across a variety of channels, and Bloomerang Payments, to eliminate the need for customers to use a third-party payment processing provider.

Thanks to a continuous release cycle, Bloomerang added dozens of that increased data security, system stability, and donor communication effectiveness, many of which were driven by user requests and market feedback. Most notably, Bloomerang released a suite of online giving tools that deliver a consistent donation experience across a variety of channels, and Bloomerang Payments, to eliminate the need for customers to use a third-party payment processing provider. Peer-review awards: Bloomerang was named a leader in several nonprofit software categories by G2 , including "Easiest To Use," "Best Results," "Most Implementable" and "Best Support."

"The nonprofit sector has been met with unprecedented challenges since the beginning of the pandemic," said Ann Fellman, Chief Marketing Officer at Bloomerang. "Knowing that we are helping so many customers further their mission and unlock the generosity of their supporters in an ever-changing climate is immensely fulfilling."

Bloomerang ended 2021 by announcing donations totalling $25,000 to five nonprofits that reflect company core values, lift up underserved communities, and support those impacted by recent natural disasters.

