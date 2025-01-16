Bloomerang Launches First-of-its-Kind Giving Statements Feature to Inspire Ongoing Generosity

Enhanced giving statement functionality helps nonprofits express gratitude to supporters and showcase the impact of their volunteer, in-kind, and financial donations

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomerang , the industry's leading donor, volunteer, and fundraising management platform, is excited to announce expanded functionality for its Giving Statements feature. An industry first, Bloomerang Giving Statements will now include volunteer hours, in-kind donations, and soft credit gifts in addition to tax-deductible donations in a single year-end summary. Giving Statements makes it easier than ever for nonprofits to showcase all of the ways a constituent chooses to give and supports compliance with IRS requirements.

"All support—whether it's volunteered time or a cash donation—is critically important for nonprofits to move their missions forward," said Dennis Fois, chief executive officer at Bloomerang. "Giving encompasses more than monetary donations, and our built-for-purpose giving platform continues to meet the evolving needs of nonprofits and the industry at large. Giving Statements supports and helps track the various ways individuals give to the causes they care about, opening new avenues for nonprofits to build stronger relationships with supporters."

Bloomerang clients can efficiently send year-end giving summaries via email to each supporter in their database, making required tax documentation much less time consuming, while also giving nonprofits a new opportunity to personally engage constituents around the positive impacts of their giving. With 74% of donors not expecting to be thanked for their contributions, Giving Statements provide a new touchpoint for nonprofits to better steward relationships with supporters. These giving summaries help drive real results for nonprofits when it comes to securing repeat and ongoing support.

With Bloomerang's Giving Statements nonprofits can:

Save time: Year-end giving summaries can be created and emailed in just a few clicks, saving hours of manual work, so nonprofits can spend more time focused on their mission.

Year-end giving summaries can be created and emailed in just a few clicks, saving hours of manual work, so nonprofits can spend more time focused on their mission. Show gratitude: Sending giving statements is a great way to personally thank supporters, highlighting all the ways they've made an impact through their support.

Sending giving statements is a great way to personally thank supporters, highlighting all the ways they've made an impact through their support. Inspire ongoing generosity: Showcasing how a constituent's support has impacted a nonprofit and helped move a cause forward can inspire them to not only keep giving, but give in different ways.

"Nonprofits face a tough challenge during tax season: providing timely year-end tax statements to all of their donors," says Tammy Hammond, chief product officer at Bloomerang. "Not only do we provide a simple and quick way to deliver year-end tax information, but we have also expanded it to become a year-end giving statement recognizing all support. It's a unique way to acknowledge giving and encourage new ways to give without adding any additional work on the nonprofit. Giving Statements simplifies year-end reporting, freeing up valuable time while also fostering deeper connections with supporters to inspire continued and expanding generosity."

This latest product release continues to bolster and expand the growth and success Bloomerang customers experience when using Bloomerang's Giving Platform. For example, nonprofits are able to raise more and do more, increasing recurring donations by 25%, growing their donor base by 15%, and raising 26% more on average annually.

Learn more about Bloomerang's Giving Platform and see the latest updates and product offerings here .

About Bloomerang: Bloomerang is the complete donor, volunteer, and fundraising management solution that helps nonprofits across the US deliver a better giving experience and create stable, thriving organizations. Combining robust, simple-to-use technology with people-powered support and training, Bloomerang empowers nonprofits to work efficiently, improve their supporter relationships, and grow their donor and volunteer bases. With Bloomerang, nonprofit professionals love their work and have another teammate in the cause.

Bloomerang is a trusted and acclaimed partner for nonprofits. For more information about Bloomerang and to see why real fundraisers recommend the solution to their peers, visit: https://bloomerang.com .

SOURCE Bloomerang