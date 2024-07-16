Bloomerang Launches Groundbreaking Artificial Intelligence (AI) Content Assistant for Nonprofit Communications

Latest Email Builder Enhancements Boost Nonprofits' Impact and Lighten the Workload

INDIANAPOLIS, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomerang, the industry's leading donor, volunteer, and fundraising management software platform for nonprofits across the U.S., is excited to announce powerful updates to its email builder, specifically tailored for busy nonprofits. These enhancements simplify the process of creating high-impact emails, even for organizations with limited staff, budget, or design expertise. These new features aim to help nonprofits tell their stories more efficiently and effectively, to ultimately improve their fundraising efforts and donor engagement.

"Nonprofits today are stretched thin, so our focus is to continuously innovate and provide the friendliest and highest impact solutions in the sector, says Dennis Fois, chief executive officer at Bloomerang. "We're excited to deliver our latest email advancements in Bloomerang's giving platform to help organizations communicate more efficiently and effectively, creating a world where every nonprofit can share their powerful stories and make a difference."

This next-generation of nonprofit email engagement and communications are the latest enhancements made to Bloomerang's giving platform. These new capabilities include:

AI Content Assistant: Built into the email builder, this industry-leading generative AI assistant suggests engaging headlines, email copy, and calls to action that resonate with donors. Nonprofits can have a personal writing assistant on hand, ready to help craft compelling messages quickly. This is the latest in the generative AI-powered innovations directly available in Bloomerang's market-leading giving platform. Fresh Library of Email Templates: Rooted in donor psychology and fundraising best practices, Bloomerang's professionally-designed and written email templates come preloaded with sample content to inspire a variety of nonprofit communications. Organizations can easily brand templates with their specific colors and logos. Additionally, all templates are optimized for mobile and user accessibility, ensuring a flawless display on any device. Rich Design Toolbox: Bloomerang's intuitive design editor allows users to effortlessly customize every element in an email. With drag-and-drop content blocks, a library of web-safe fonts and color palettes, and a growing collection of professionally designed, pre-built templates complete with starter copy, time-consuming email design is a thing of the past.

"Bloomerang is at the forefront of AI innovation for nonprofits, and our latest email builder enhancements exemplify this dedication. Bloomerang is currently the only giving platform that integrates seamless generative-AI writing assistance directly into the email builder, precisely where users need it. We're leading the way in AI innovation to empower nonprofits and will continue to develop new ways to incorporate AI into the fabric of our giving platform," says Tammy Hammond, chief product officer at Bloomerang.

Using generative AI, content marketers save an average of 12.2 hours per full-time employee per week, allowing them to focus on bigger-picture projects and strategies. Josh Hirsch, MS, senior strategist at Soukup Strategic Solutions, Inc. and thought leader and expert in digital communications and fundraising, emphasizes the importance of AI, stating, "Nonprofits need AI now more than ever. AI remains mostly underutilized by nonprofits, despite its potential to save significant time and enhance storytelling. The need for effective storytelling is closely tied to the ability of nonprofits to leverage AI and other technological advancements. These tools not only streamline operations but also empower organizations to craft compelling narratives that captivate and retain donors."

Despite the rise of social media and other digital tools, email remains a highly effective fundraising channel for nonprofits, and Bloomerang's new email builder enhancements will make it easier for nonprofits to broadcast their stories with informative and visually-engaging emails.

48% of donors say email is their preferred method for receiving updates and appeals from nonprofits. [Nonprofit Tech for Good Report]

26% of donors say email is the tool that most inspires them to give. [Nonprofit Tech for Good Report]

Email marketing generates approximately 28% of all online nonprofit revenue. [Nonprofit Tech for Good Report]

This latest product release – combined with Bloomerang's recent acquisition of Qgiv, a leading provider of fundraising technology solutions, enhancements made to Bloomerang Volunteer management, and addition of Membership Management – supports the ongoing growth and success Bloomerang customers realize using Bloomerang's giving platform. When nonprofits use Bloomerang's giving platform, they raise more funds online and see fundraising growth that exceeds industry averages, increasing recurring donations by 25%, growing their donor base by 15%, and raising 26% more on average annually.

Learn more about Bloomerang's giving platform and see the latest updates and product offerings here.

About Bloomerang

Indianapolis-based Bloomerang is the complete donor, volunteer, and fundraising management solution that helps nonprofits across the U.S. deliver a better giving experience and create stable, thriving organizations. Combining robust, simple-to-use technology with people-powered support and training, Bloomerang empowers nonprofits to work efficiently, improve their supporter relationships, and grow their donor and volunteer bases. With Bloomerang, nonprofit professionals love their work and have another teammate in the cause.

Bloomerang is a trusted and acclaimed partner for growing nonprofits. For more information about Bloomerang and to see why real fundraisers recommend the solution to their peers, visit: https://bloomerang.com.

