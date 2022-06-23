Bloomerang Launches New Dashboard and User Interface Updates to Improve Fundraisers' Productivity

Company Delivers Innovative Product Enhancements to Improve Accessibility and Help Nonprofit Customers Save Time

INDIANAPOLIS, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomerang , the complete donor management solution for thousands of small and medium-sized nonprofits, today announced the availability of a new user-centric dashboard to improve fundraisers' day-to-day productivity and monitor fundraising campaign performance and overall organizational health. In addition to the refreshed dashboard, Bloomerang's user interface (UI) updates seek to enhance accessibility via improved screen reader support, reduced animated movements, increased readability and scannability, revised colors and visualizations to compensate for red-green colorblindness, and more. Fundraisers can rely on Bloomerang to provide the information they need to take the next best actions and have a full picture of their organization's data and fundraising health–all from one easily accessible location.

"These latest updates help customers make the most of their precious resources–so they can spend more time on their mission and fundraising programs," says Tammy Hammond, Bloomerang's Chief Product Officer. "We're excited to deliver a more intuitive information hierarchy, simplified data access and management, and improved accessibility. Our goal is to continuously drive innovation and lay the groundwork for more customization in the future, while staying focused on ease of use and simplicity of experience for the nonprofits we have the privilege to serve."

The new dashboard in Bloomerang includes visual snapshots of:

Recent constituents with a new constituent quick-add button

Amount raised by week, month, and fiscal year

Donor retention rate with customization capabilities

Recommended first-time donor call list

Most recent reports

Fundraising campaign goals and progress tracking, including customizable date ranges

Active tasks assigned to you and your team

In addition to the new fundraising dashboard, Bloomerang's UI accessibility updates include:

Logo and font update to match Bloomerang's new visual identity

Less scrolling and a brighter look with a full-screen width and white background

Better iconography with red-green colorblind accessible icons, improved labels and wording, and highlighted navigation tabs

Search functionality for information stored in the database is accessible on any page

Fewer clicks to access needed information and fundraising functionality save time and improve productivity for fundraisers

Michelle Gorham, Chief Advancement Officer for YMCA of Rock River Valley has benefited from clearer insights into their donor data through the use of Bloomerang's fundraising dashboard, UI updates, and functionality. The availability and organization of this data has directly improved their productivity and communication segmentation. "Most importantly we know our donor retention which is not something we knew before. I also now have information about key interests of our most generous donors and have the ability to create reports that can show me all the donors who have said they care about 'academic programs' or 'camp' or 'disease prevention programming' so that we can engage in important conversations with them."

This latest release supports Bloomerang's vision to deliver the donor management and fundraising platform of the future. Earlier this year, Bloomerang was named a "Best Place to Work in Indiana" in 2022, and launched a new brand identity to better articulate the value and services offered to the nonprofit community. Bloomerang's suite of online fundraising tools also strengthens nonprofits' ability to cultivate deeper relationships with their donors and increase the impact of their fundraising campaigns.

About Bloomerang

Indianapolis-based Bloomerang is the complete donor management solution that helps thousands of small and medium-sized nonprofits deliver a better giving experience and create stable, thriving organizations. Combining robust, simple-to-use technology with people-powered support and training, Bloomerang empowers nonprofits to work efficiently, improve their donor relationships and grow their donor bases. With Bloomerang, nonprofit professionals love their work and have another teammate in the cause.

Bloomerang is a trusted and acclaimed partner for growing nonprofits. For more information about Bloomerang and to see why real fundraisers recommend the solution to their peers, visit: https://bloomerang.com .

