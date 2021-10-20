Bloomerang Launches New Suite of Fundraising Tools

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomerang , the complete donor management solution for thousands of small and medium-sized nonprofits, today announced the availability of a new suite of fundraising tools within the Bloomerang donor platform. Bloomerang customers now have direct access to modern, easy-to-use fundraising tools, including branded donation pages and responsive forms, peer-to-peer (P2P) and crowdfunding features, event management features and a donor portal where donors can manage their own accounts. With Bloomerang, nonprofits now have more ways to develop donor relationships that last a lifetime.

"Nonprofits have had to resort to using different tools to support their fundraising efforts, which created a clunky experience for the donor and the fundraiser," says Ross Hendrickson, Bloomerang Chief Executive Officer. "With this release, nonprofits can offer a variety of online fundraising experiences for their donors without having to integrate multiple solutions. Now they can spend more time strengthening donor relationships while fundraising through whichever channels donors prefer."

The newest fundraising tools available in Bloomerang include:

Dynamic Donation Buttons . Customers can add a donation button to any page on their website to increase fundraising opportunities.

. Customers can add a donation button to any page on their website to increase fundraising opportunities. Online Giving Pages. Customers can easily create customized donation pages for different campaigns.

Customers can easily create customized donation pages for different campaigns. Peer-to-Peer Giving . Customers can expand their fundraising reach by turning supporters into fundraisers.

. Customers can expand their fundraising reach by turning supporters into fundraisers. Event Management. Customers can drive event registrations and sell tickets for paid and free events.

Customers can drive event registrations and sell tickets for paid and free events. Donor Portal. Customers can enable donors to manage their accounts, view their giving history, update their credit card information and manage recurring gifts.

Organizations using Bloomerang's online fundraising tools can now:

Deliver a consistent donor experience across a variety of fundraising channels.

Manage all constituent data in one centralized database.

Streamline fundraising tool management and access through a single login.

Simplify and consolidate payout and fee reporting with all donor information residing in a single donor database.

Reduce administrative work by only managing one contract for all of their fundraising and donor management tools.

Rely on Bloomerang's support team for any questions about the online giving suite of tools.

This latest release supports Bloomerang's vision to deliver the donor management and fundraising platform of the future. Earlier this year, Bloomerang acquired Kindful, a nonprofit software platform known for its best-in-class third-party application integrations and online fundraising tools . In addition to its software offerings, Bloomerang's highly-rated customer support (lauded in customer satisfaction reviews ) makes it the complete donor management solution and fundraising teammate that growing nonprofits need. The new suite of fundraising tools available through Bloomerang strengthens nonprofits' ability to cultivate deeper relationships with their donors and increase the impact of their fundraising campaigns.

About Bloomerang

Indianapolis-based Bloomerang is the complete donor management solution that helps thousands of small and medium-sized nonprofits deliver a better giving experience and create stable, thriving organizations. Combining robust, simple-to-use technology with people-powered support and training, Bloomerang empowers nonprofits to work efficiently, improve their donor relationships and grow their donor bases. With Bloomerang, nonprofit professionals love their work and have another teammate in the cause.

Bloomerang is a trusted and acclaimed partner for growing nonprofits. For more information about Bloomerang and to see why real fundraisers recommend the solution to their peers, visit: https://bloomerang.com .

