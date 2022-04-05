Bloomerang Named a Leader in the G2 Spring 2022 Mid-Market Grid® Report for Fundraising

G2 Spring 2022 Report Reveals Bloomerang Users Have a Smoother Onboarding Process and Receive Better Customer Support

INDIANAPOLIS, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomerang, the complete donor management solution for thousands of small and medium-sized nonprofits, today announced that it has been identified as the leader in the Spring 2022 Mid-Market Grid® Report for Fundraising by G2 , the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. This recognition is based on the responses of real uses for each of the Grid® Report related questions featured in the G2 review form.

"We take great pride as a company in providing stellar customer service and acting as another fundraising teammate to help our nonprofit customers grow; so it's exciting to see Bloomerang's customer-facing teams receive the recognition they deserve," said Bloomerang's CEO, Ross Hendrickson. "It's a great honor and confirmation to know that customers rely on our people-powered technology and customer-facing teams to help them achieve their missions."

Bloomerang achieved a number one ranking on the Mid-Market Grid® Report by receiving positive reviews from verified users compared to similar products in the fundraising software category. For inclusion in the report a product must have received 10 or more reviews.

Bloomerang was recognized by G2 in the following categories:

Spring 2022 Leader & Momentum Leader

Best Relationship

Best Support

Most Implementable

Highest User Adoption

Best Usability

Best Results



Bloomerang achieved an average satisfaction rating of 94% across all categories, with an 85% average user adoption and 94% of reviewers likely to recommend the product.

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews."

These awards are named in the midst of an exciting phase of growth for the company. Earlier this year, Bloomerang was named a " Best Place to Work in Indiana " in 2022, and launched a new brand identity to better articulate the value and services offered to the nonprofit community.

Learn more about what real users have to say about Bloomerang , leave your own review on G2, or schedule a consultation to learn more about how Bloomerang's donor management software can empower nonprofits to raise more funds and create lasting change.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 60 million people annually — including employees at all of the FORTUNE 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Bloomerang

Indianapolis-based Bloomerang is the complete donor management solution that helps thousands of small and medium-sized nonprofits deliver a better giving experience and create stable, thriving organizations. Combining robust, simple-to-use technology with people-powered support and training, Bloomerang empowers nonprofits to work efficiently, improve their donor relationships and grow their donor bases. With Bloomerang, nonprofit professionals love their work and have another teammate in the cause.

Bloomerang is a trusted and acclaimed partner for growing nonprofits. For more information about Bloomerang and to see why real fundraisers recommend the solution to their peers, visit: https://bloomerang.com .

Media Contact

Bloomerang

Kristen Hay, Marketing Manager

Phone: 513.728.9393

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Bloomerang