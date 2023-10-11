Bloomerang Supercharges Event Fundraising for Nonprofits with its Tap to Pay Solution

Latest innovation empowers nonprofits to increase giving, save time, and strengthen relationships

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomerang , the complete donor relationship management and volunteer management platform for thousands of small and medium-sized nonprofits, announces Tap to Pay to help nonprofits capture donations and donor information easily to supercharge in-person event fundraising results. Tap to Pay lets donors just tap their credit card or digital wallet to a phone equipped with the Bloomerang Mobile App . This latest fundraising capability enables nonprofits to accept donations anywhere, eliminates the need for inconvenient hardware, and provides more ways for nonprofits to meet their donors where they are.

The COVID-19 pandemic decreased use of cash and checks and increased the use of contactless payments, like digital wallets. Additionally, with younger generations' preference for digital wallets, nonprofits need to implement new fundraising technologies to streamline the donation experience, capture donations easily in any format, and enable donors to give when they're inspired.

"We're thrilled to be the first donor and volunteer management platform to deliver Tap to Pay to market–connecting nonprofits with the next generation of donors, making it easier for them to raise funds and engage with new donors," said Dennis Fois, chief executive officer of Bloomerang. "Our 2023 Fundraising Planning and Climate Report found nonprofits' staffing constraints is one of the most important factors in determining fundraising performance. Tap to Pay helps nonprofits to raise more, faster, at fundraising events to maximize their impact."

Using Tap to Pay, nonprofits can:

Eliminate manual data entry and process donations faster to save time for both the nonprofit and the donor–a key pain point for payment processing. Increase giving: Meet donors where they are and offer preferred payment methods so nonprofits never have to say "no" to a potential gift.

Meet donors where they are and offer preferred payment methods so nonprofits never have to say "no" to a potential gift. Strengthen relationships: Acknowledge and nurture donors and support their stewardship efforts more easily with data flowing automatically from the Bloomerang mobile app into the Bloomerang CRM.

Tammy Hammond, chief product officer at Bloomerang, said, "We know that for nonprofits, building relationships with donors often happens in person and in the moment. We are excited to bring Tap to Pay functionality to our customers to more easily and simply process donations and record the transactions from their mobile phone at the point of interaction."

Built on the Bloomerang Donor Management platform and PCI-compliant Bloomerang Payments processor, Tap to Pay's functionality supports donations through credit cards or digital wallets, including Apple Pay and Google Pay. It will be generally available for this year's giving season and is free with Bloomerang Payments. Fundraisers can utilize Tap to Pay on any NFC-enabled Android device or iPhone XS and later using the Bloomerang mobile app.

This latest innovation supports Bloomerang's vision to deliver the fundraising platform of the future. Bloomerang recently launched Bloomerang Volunteer , following its acquisition of InitLive in March 2023, to expand nonprofits' relationships with supporters. The integration of Bloomerang's donor management platform and volunteer management platform offers a comprehensive view of supporter engagement in one place.

Learn more about how Tap to Pay will enable nonprofits to save time, increase giving, and strengthen relationships, here .

About Bloomerang

Indianapolis-based Bloomerang is the complete donor relationship management solution that helps thousands of small and medium-sized nonprofits deliver a better giving experience and create stable, thriving organizations. Combining robust, simple-to-use technology with people-powered support and training, Bloomerang empowers nonprofits to work efficiently, improve their donor relationships and grow their donor bases. With Bloomerang, nonprofit professionals love their work and have another teammate in the cause.

Bloomerang is a trusted and acclaimed partner for growing nonprofits. For more information about Bloomerang and to see why real fundraisers recommend the solution to their peers, visit: https://bloomerang.com .

