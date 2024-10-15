Bloomie's By Bloomingdale's is Opening in New Jersey

The Fourth Bloomie's Location is set to open at The Grove in Shrewsbury on November 14

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Bloomingdale's announces the fourth Bloomie's store format is set to open on November 14, 2024 in The Grove Shopping Center in Shrewsbury, New Jersey. This location will be the first of its kind to carry an all-women's assortment, including a highly curated collection of contemporary ready-to-wear, inclusive of complementary accessories, beauty, and the most elevated expression of fine jewelry to date. The shop will be the first Bloomie's in the Jersey trade area, adding to the four full line shops and three outlet locations currently operating in Short Hills, Bergen, Willowbrook, Brigdewater, Princeton, and Jersey Gardens.

The Shrewsbury Bloomie's will make shopping highly sought-after designers and categories more convenient for the loyal customers within Central Jersey. Guests can expect to discover the latest trends and must-have products from leading brands including Mother, Veronica Beard, Rag & Bone, Cinq a Sept, L'Agence, Staud, Tory Burch, Chanel Beauty, Charlotte Tilbury, Roberto Coin, and more.

"Bloomie's is a perfect example of how our brand continues to evolve with our shoppers' needs and preferences." shared Rachel Abeles, SVP Customer & Revenue Growth. "This Shrewsbury Bloomie's is a milestone for us, it strengthens our presence in the local NJ area and marks our first women's-only location. We're excited to bring this curated collection of brands and categories to complement our existing fleet within the New Jersey community, making access easier and more tailored than ever before."

To celebrate the grand opening, Bloomie's will be hosting a series of events and activations throughout the weekend to welcome and introduce the new store to the Shrewsbury community:

Bloomie's Winter Village: On the grand opening, following the ribbon cutting ceremony, Bloomie's Shrewsbury will host a winter wonderland event, with branded activations, featuring fun, fashion, exclusive gifts and more.

On Saturday, December 7, guests can stop in Bloomie's for a private sip-and-shop before opening, with brunch bites, music, giveaways and gifting. The holiday bash will continue throughout the day with a meet-and-greet with Santa, holiday treat carts, music, brand activations and customization opportunities.

The new location is set to enhance the shopping journey with an emphasis on the latest in women's fashion with curated styles across all categories. Bloomie's within The Grove at Shrewsbury will open its doors to the New Jersey community next month with an assortment of vendors and convenient services like styling, easy returns, pickups, alterations, gift wrapping, plus a grab-and-go Forty Carrots, offering customer favorites including frozen yogurt, salads, sandwiches, and more. For more information on the opening of Bloomie's at The Grove at Shrewsbury, grand opening celebrations, and more, please visit bloomies.com .

About Bloomingdale's

Bloomingdale's is America's only nationwide, full-line, upscale department store. A division of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M), it currently operates 32 Bloomingdale's stores, 21 Bloomingdale's The Outlet stores, and four Bloomie's stores in California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Washington. In addition, Bloomingdale's has an international presence with a location in Dubai and Kuwait. Founded in 1872, the iconic retailer celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2022. Be sure to follow @bloomingdales on social media, become a Loyallist, and for more information, or to shop any time, visit www.bloomingdales.com .

