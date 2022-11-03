BLOOMINGDALE'S ANNOUNCES THE CAROUSEL @ BLOOMINGDALE'S: THE GREATEST GIFTS WITH AYESHA CURRY

The iconic retailer partners with Ayesha Curry to curate the latest Carousel pop-up shop with a unique assortment of gifts for the holiday season, including over 16 diverse and woman-owned brands and exclusive bundles from Curry's lifestyle brand, Sweet July.

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomingdale's announced today The Carousel @ Bloomingdale's: The Greatest Gifts with Ayesha Curry, a new shop curated by renowned restaurateur, chef, two-time New York Times bestselling author, and Founder and CEO of Sweet July, Ayesha Curry. This festive season, in celebration of Bloomingdale's 150th anniversary, the highly anticipated holiday iteration of the retailer's rotating pop-up shop, The Carousel @ Bloomingdale's, will be transformed into the ultimate gift giving destination, with a hand-selected assortment of over 150 items from brands including UNWRP, Furbish, Dear Annabelle, Emi Jay, Krost and Verloop, and exclusive products from brands such as The Mayfair Group, ArtSugar, Montserrat New York and Ayesha Curry's very own Sweet July. The Carousel @ Bloomingdale's: The Greatest Gifts with Ayesha Curry will open on November 3 at Bloomingdale's 59th Street flagship in New York City and on Bloomingdales.com.

Holiday gifts curated by Ayesha Curry

"I'm beyond excited to be collaborating with Bloomingdale's to curate a one-of-a-kind gift giving experience at The Carousel @ Bloomingdale's," said Ayesha Curry. "I had a blast selecting the gift ideas from Bloomingdale's incredible assortment, which includes some very special bundles created by me and my brand Sweet July. Each bundle features some of our top-selling items plus some goodies from other Black-owned brands that I love. I truly hope the Carousel can take the stress out of holiday shopping and help everyone find the perfect gift for their loved ones this year."

Sweet July Holiday Gift Bundles

Ayesha Curry's exclusive Sweet July bundles include items that were uniquely curated to gift to anyone on one's holiday list. Sweet July bundle themes include:

Bath Time Essentials – Enjoy some me time with the indulgent gift of bath time essentials. This bundle includes Canna Bath Co x Sweet July Sweet Relief Bath Salts, Canna Bath Co x Sweet July CBD Body Oil, 54 Thrones Adwera Turmeric Glow Bar and Sweet Dreams Candle. $125

Vanity Essentials – This bundle contains the ideal assortment of self-care products including a Sweet July Vanity Tray, Sweet July Roller and Gua Sha Set, 54 Thrones African Beauty Butter and 54 Thrones African Beauty Hydrating Mist. $165

Sweet Reflections – This bundle encourages one to slow down and take the moments in with a Journal, Hexagon Brass Pen and Sweet July's Signature Scent Candle. $68

Sweets and Treats – This bundle includes a collection of some of Ayesha's favorite food products, all sourced from Black-owned brands. $99

Sweet July House Blend Coffee

Moonshot Rosemary Garlic Crackers

Bon AppéSweet Sea Salted Almond Chocolate

Pipcorn Truffle Mini Popcorn

InBooze Spiced White Wine Sangria Infusion Kit

Trade Street Jam Co. Blueberry Lemon Basil Jam

Partake Crunchy Chocolate Chip Cookies

Zach & Zoe Sweet Bee Farm Wildflower Honey

Tea For Two – Perfect for the tea lovers in your life, this set includes Sweet July Sweet Mornings and Sweet Dreams Teas along with two Edgewater Collection Mugs. $65

Coffee Lover on the Go – Give the gift of coffee this holiday season with Sweet July House Blend Single Serve Coffee (box includes five single serve steeped packs) and a Fellow Carter Move Mug. The Sweet July House Blend is a medium roast, organic, female-produced coffee from Las Damas, Peru and Finca Caracol, Honduras. Black Cherry, Semisweet Chocolate and Hazelnut make up the tasting notes for a sweet start to your morning. $55

Chef's Kiss – Cooking is Ayesha's love language, so she pulled together a special assortment of her favorite kitchen essentials for all food lovers. The bundle includes three nested wooden serving bowls, salad tongs, Sweet July Olive Oil + Balsamic Vinegar, a Sweet July Terry Towel Set and her cookbook, The Full Plate. $225

Holiday Entertaining – On Screen with Ayesha Curry & Jordan Andino

Ayesha Curry will co-host with chef and TV personality, Jordan Andino, on November 16 in the B Kitchen as part of the home entertaining series, On Screen with Jordan Andino, on Bloomingdales.com. Together they will share their holiday entertaining tips during an evening of food, fun and festivity.

"During one of our favorite times of the year, this festive season, we are thrilled to be partnering with Ayesha Curry and her Sweet July lifestyle brand for The Carousel @ Bloomingdale's", says Frank Berman, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Bloomingdale's. "We will continue to inspire our customers with a sense of discovery through thoughtfully curated and unique gifts across all categories from home to wellness essentials."

About Bloomingdale's

Bloomingdale's is America's only nationwide, full-line, upscale department store. A division of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M), it currently operates 34 Bloomingdale's stores and 20 Bloomingdale's The Outlet stores in California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia. In addition, Bloomingdale's has an international presence with a location in Dubai and Kuwait. Founded in 1872, the iconic retailer is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year. Be sure to follow @bloomingdales on social media, become a Loyallist, and for more information, or to shop any time, visit www.bloomingdales.com

About Ayesha Curry

Ayesha Curry is a renowned restaurateur, chef, two-time New York Times bestselling author, producer, host, entrepreneur and was featured on the prestigious Forbes "30 Under 30" list. Her accessible approach to cooking has made her one of the most sought-after experts in food and lifestyle. Ayesha is the Founder and CEO of Sweet July, her burgeoning lifestyle brand with a focus to uplift an inclusive and eclectic array of creators through the products sold and stories shared. In 2019 Ayesha launched Sweet July, a quarterly lifestyle magazine that covers a range of topics such as wellness, fashion, fitness, beauty, entrepreneurism and food. Following the launch of the magazine, Ayesha opened a brick-and-mortar Sweet July storefront and café in Oakland, CA and its accompanying website, featuring thoughtfully created products alongside other carefully selected items from Black-owned and female-founded companies. In 2020, Ayesha launched Sweet July Productions, which focuses on creating content centered around food, family, faith and female empowerment. Most recently, Ayesha served as host and executive producer of HBO Max's ABOUT LAST NIGHT. In 2022, Ayesha announced Sweet July Books in partnership with Zando. Sweet July Books will acquire fiction and nonfiction work, with a focus on diverse authors and women's stories. Ayesha, along with her husband Stephen, is the co-founder of Eat. Learn. Play., an organization dedicated to unleashing the potential of every child and making a positive impact for generations to come.

About Sweet July

Sweet July is a Black, female-owned lifestyle brand founded by Ayesha Curry. Launched in 2019 with an eponymous quarterly lifestyle magazine, Sweet July aims to uplift an inclusive and eclectic array of creators through the products sold and the stories shared. Sweet July creates products for the self and home, from pantry essentials to self-care staples. The company opened their flagship store and café in 2020 in the heart of Oakland, featuring products from Sweet July, in addition to Black-owned and women-owned brands, thoughtfully curated by Ayesha and the Sweet July editorial team. Sweet July has also expanded to include a production company, Sweet July Productions, a publishing imprint, Sweet July Books and an online digital platform in sweetjuly.com for quality journalism with profiles, features, recipes and more content from a diverse array of contributors.

