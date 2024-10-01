BLOOMINGDALE’S ANNUAL PINK CAMPAIGN LAUNCHES IN TANDEM WITH AQUA X KERRI ROSENTHAL COLLECTION

The retailer's annual campaign will benefit its two long-standing partners, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and the Tutu Project

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month and as part of its annual Pink Campaign, Bloomingdale's today launches a new AQUA x Kerri Rosenthal collection . For the past 19 years, and in partnership with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) and The Tutu Project, Bloomingdale's has raised over $18 million through activations that span stores across the U.S. and online.

This is the third time artist and designer Kerri Rosenthal has partnered with Bloomingdale's on an AQUA collaboration and the second collection benefiting breast cancer research. This year's campaign features past breast cancer survivors and current thrivers, paying tribute to and honoring women who have been impacted by breast cancer; a cause especially meaningful to Kerri as it takes inspiration from her daughter's breast cancer journey. The 50-piece collection includes women's and girl's ready-to-wear, sleep, home, and accessories in an uplifting mix of solid staple colors and fun prints, inclusive of Kerri's signature heart designs.

In celebration of this collection, Bloomingdale's will make a one-time donation of $25,000 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Kerri Rosenthal and her daughter, Ali Heitz, will also be hosting events to raise awareness at Bloomingdale's 59th St and Century City locations.

"We are thrilled to once again partner with Kerri Rosenthal on an incredible AQUA collection that benefits such an important cause," shared Frank Berman, EVP CMO at Bloomingdale's. "Each year, we have the privilege of supporting both BCRF and The TuTu Project to not only raise awareness but also to drive meaningful action through our annual Pink Campaign and Give Pink, Get More initiatives."

"This collection marks my third collaboration with AQUA and Bloomingdale's, and it carries a deep personal significance for me after my daughter Ali was diagnosed with breast cancer two years ago at the age of 30. I painted a garden for this collection titled 'Love Grows Here,' reflecting the idea that everything we do begins and ends with love," said Kerri Rosenthal. "To me, this collection is more than fashion; it's a celebration of life and resilience. We want the pieces to inspire women to dress up, feel great and beautiful no matter what they're facing. We're proud to dedicate a portion of the proceeds to charity, honoring Ali's journey and the journeys of others."

As part of their annual campaign, Bloomingdale's will also be honoring Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a series of events throughout October, alongside the Give Pink, Get More fundraising initiative. This year's events include:

AQUA x Kerri Rosenthal 59th St Fashion Show: On Saturday, October 5th , Kerri and her daughter Ali are hosting an in-store fashion show at the Bloomingdale's Flagship, enlisting Breast Cancer Thrivers to walk the runway and showcase looks from the collection. The show will be followed by a meet and greet with guests. Event sign up is available HERE . VIP Ticket holders will receive a VIP seat at the Fashion Show and a $25 gift card to the AQUA X Kerri Rosenthal collection.

Bloomingdale's Pink Philanthropic Partners:

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation is the largest private funder of breast cancer research – and metastatic breast cancer research – worldwide and is the highest-rated breast cancer organization in the country. Through years of partnership, Bloomingdale's has provided funds to support BCRF's goals in identifying new targets and developing new treatments for those diagnosed with breast cancer.

The Tutu Project , founded by Bob and Linda Carey, aims to bring cheer to breast cancer patients every day, through financial and emotional support. The fundraising campaign started with Bob Carey's famous tutu that has been photographed around the world, and featured within his book, TUTU. Over the years, Bob shot some of his iconic tutu photos throughout Bloomingdale's 59th Street Flagship.

Additional information on the Bloomingdale's PINK Campaign can be found at Give Pink Get More , and information on local PINK Yoga and PINK Party events can be found on Eventbrite in select markets. Follow along for more updates on social media @Bloomingdales.

About Bloomingdale's

Bloomingdale's is America's only nationwide, full-line, upscale department store. A division of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M), it currently operates 34 Bloomingdale's stores and 20 Bloomingdale's The Outlet stores, in California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia, along with 1 Bloomie's location in Virginia. In addition, Bloomingdale's has an international presence with a location in Dubai. Founded in 1872, the iconic retailer is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year. Be sure to follow @bloomingdales on social media, become a Loyallist, and for more information, or to shop any time, visit www.bloomingdales.com

About b the change

As a company with a 150-year legacy, Bloomingdale's launched b the change as an actionable program designed to build a more equitable and sustainable future for its colleagues, customers, and community. Through its three pillars, b sustainable, b inclusive, and b the future, Bloomingdale's will continue to support philanthropic causes through campaigns, grants, fundraisers, volunteer opportunities and more. Partners include The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Tutu Project, Child Mind Institute, Donors Choose, No Kid Hungry, Thurgood Marshall College Fund, Bloomingdale's x FIT Sustainable Innovation Fund, and more. For more information on b the change, visit https://www.bloomingdales.com/c/b-the-change/

About Kerri Rosenthal

Kerri Rosenthal is a vibrant and slightly unpredictable home and apparel lifestyle brand, inspired by award-winning artist and designer Kerri Rosenthal's original artwork. At its core is the iconic Drippy Heart series, embodying Kerri's contagious energy, love of color, and unique design sensibility, reflected in everything from art to apparel. Launched in 2016, the Kerri Rosenthal brand spans 14 product categories, including original art, womenswear in 200+ stores, a fabric and wallpaper collection, home accessories, tabletop, and colorful furniture. Featured in Women's Wear Daily, Architectural Digest, The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, O: The Oprah Magazine, NBC's Today Show, and homes worldwide, the brand sparks individuality and warmth, evolving into a lifestyle that people can't seem to get enough of. For more, visit www.kerrirosenthal.com and follow @kerri.rosenthal.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Bloomingdale's