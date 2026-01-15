BLOOMINGDALE'S DEBUTS LATEST CAROUSEL SHOP: BLOOMINGDALE'S X "WUTHERING HEIGHTS"

The new carousel shop, unveiled in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery is inspired by the cinematic reimagining of "Wuthering Heights", featuring romantic gifts, exclusive sweet treats, immersive events, and an obsession-worthy AQUA collaboration.

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomingdale's announces a partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery to celebrate the much-anticipated Valentine's release of the feature film "Wuthering Heights". Running from January 15 through February 22, Bloomingdale's X "Wuthering Heights" transforms the 59th Street Carousel into a gothic, romantic world inspired by the film. Customers can shop an exclusive AQUA collaboration as well as a multitude of licensed products and specialty items.

Favorites include a Sweetheart Neck High Low Rose-Printed Gown by AQUA, exclusive lace lingerie by Hanky Panky, Slip silk pillowcases and sleep masks, and candles from Lollia. Additional must-haves include Art of Tea's floral blends, Maude's body-oil and massage-candle duo, TOKYOMILK's signature fragrance, Kim Seybert coasters, and Dear Annabelle notecards.

The star of the shop will be a 35-piece exclusive AQUA x "Wuthering Heights" collection, featuring bold, statement-making pieces inspired by Cathy's wardrobe in the film. The limited-edition assortment spans women's dresses, sleepwear, and jewelry, including flirty puff-sleeve pajamas trimmed with eyelet and ribbon, flowing dresses with romantic silhouettes, and opulent jewelry that evokes the moors' dramatic elegance. Designed for Galentine's gatherings, Valentine's celebrations, and evenings inspired by the film's windswept landscapes, the collection invites shoppers to "grab their girls and go" in pieces that capture the story's passion and intensity.

Blurring the lines between commerce and creativity, the Carousel blends the epic romance of the film with a Valentine's theme to create an immersive shopping experience. Stylized elements of the moors and period architecture are woven throughout the space as scenic backdrops and display fixtures. Visual references to the interior of Wuthering Heights, the elegance of Thrushcross Grange, and the moorlands' haunting beauty anchor the experience in the film's iconic settings.

"We're thrilled to partner with Warner Bros. to bring the romance and drama of Wuthering Heights to life through an immersive shopping experience within our Carousel. Featuring a wide range of categories and anchored by the exclusive AQUA collaboration, we're confident the assortment will resonate with our customers and inspire memorable Valentine's Day gifting and beyond," said Denise Magid, Chief Merchant of Bloomingdale's.

"Emerald Fennell's wholly original imagining of 'Wuthering Heights' for the big screen has proven truly inspirational for our creative partners, as evidenced by the breadth and depth of the Bloomingdale's Carousel Shop and the impressive roster of brands their clientele will be able to enjoy in time for Valentine's Day shopping. The creativity on display in the film translates beautifully to the thoughtful and artfully crafted items fans of the timeless story, or simply fans of romance, will be able to enjoy as they eagerly anticipate watching this epic film," said Dana Nussbaum, Co-Head of Global Motion Pictures Marketing at Warner Bros. Discovery.

Shoppers can further explore the story through dramatic window installations, scenic vignettes, and multi-sensory design elements created in partnership with the film's marketing team and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products. Popup versions of the experience will appear in SoHo, Aventura, Century City, Sherman Oaks, and Roosevelt Field from January 15–22.

The activation culminates on February 7 with a multi-city Galentine's Day celebration timed to the film's release at both the 59th Street and Century City locations. Guests will step into a "Wuthering Heights"-inspired environment featuring on-site demos and brand activations, including a Glamsquad styling moment, along with a sip-and-shop experience, live music, light bites, and an immersive photo moment. The event brings the film's dramatic, windswept energy to life in-store while providing impactful brand exposure and a memorable kickoff to the launch.

"Wuthering Heights" opens only in theaters nationwide on February 13, 2026—just in time for Valentine's Day weekend.

Link to Campaign Imagery HERE

About Bloomingdale's

Bloomingdale's is America's only nationwide, full-line, upscale department store. A division of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M), it currently operates 32 Bloomingdale's stores, 22 Bloomingdale's The Outlet stores, and four Bloomie's stores in California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. In addition, Bloomingdale's has an international presence with a location in Dubai and Kuwait. Founded in 1872, the iconic retailer celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2022. Be sure to follow @bloomingdales on social media, become a Loyallist, and for more information, or to shop any time, visit www.bloomingdales.com .

About "Wuthering Heights"

From Warner Bros. Pictures and Academy Award- and BAFTA-winning filmmaker Emerald Fennell comes "Wuthering Heights", starring Academy Award and BAFTA nominee Margot Robbie opposite BAFTA nominee Jacob Elordi.

A bold and original imagining of one of the greatest love stories of all time, Emerald Fennell's "Wuthering Heights" stars Margot Robbie as Cathy and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff, whose forbidden passion for one another turns from romantic to intoxicating in an epic tale of lust, love and madness.

The film also stars alongside Oscar nominee Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Alison Oliver, BAFTA winner Martin Clunes and Ewan Mitchell.

Fennell directs from her own screenplay based on the novel Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë, and produces alongside Oscar nominee and BAFTA award winner Josey McNamara and Robbie. Oscar nominee Tom Ackerley and Sara Desmond are executive producing.

Behind the scenes, Fennell worked with such frequent collaborators as Oscar- and BAFTA-winning director of photography Linus Sandgren, Oscar- and BAFTA-nominated production designer Suzie Davies, BAFTA-nominated editor Victoria Boydell, award-winning casting director Kharmel Cochrane and BAFTA-nominated composer Anthony Willis. Oscar and BAFTA winner Jacqueline Durran designed the costumes. Original songs by Charli xcx.

Warner Bros. Pictures and MRC Present A Lie Still Production A LuckyChap Production, A Film by Emerald Fennell, "Wuthering Heights". Distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, the film will be in theaters nationwide on February 13, 2026, and internationally beginning 11 February.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company's portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor, and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the world's leading licensing organizations.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Bloomingdale's