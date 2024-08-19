The iconic retailer is launching its biggest initiative of the year, kicking off New York Fashion Week with hundreds of exclusive products, a lineup of incredible events, and a partnership with Salone del Mobile.Milano.

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomingdale's announced today the launch of From Italy, With Love; a two month-long retail event that will bring the best of Italy to the U.S. Starting September 5, this milestone event will immerse shoppers in the unparalleled beauty of Italian fashion, design, cuisine, and culture, featuring over 300 exclusive products from 150+ renowned partners, and the introduction of over 30 new brands.

BLOOMINGDALE’S LAUNCHES FROM ITALY, WITH LOVE

Available both in-store and online, the curated collection includes limited edition collaborations across apparel, fine jewelry, accessories, beauty, and home, complete with events and installations.

Fine jewelry will have a unique spotlight with a full suite of one-of-a-kind jewels available only at Bloomingdale's from brands Crivelli and Marco Bicego, Ippolita, Roberto Coin, and more. In addition, the retailer will be home to a show stopping, 52-carat collection designed by Alberto Milani, featuring a necklace, bracelet, ring, and earrings.

Fashion enthusiasts will discover exclusive pieces from Max Mara, Ferragamo, and Valentino, as well as a one-of-a-kind dress designed by Giambattista Valli, inspired by his love of travel. For the first time ever, Bloomingdale's is welcoming ready-to-wear by La DoubleJ, Fendi, and Etro.

This fall campaign will showcase the finest in men's tailoring and luxury, featuring premium selections from Canali, Corneliani, Armani, Tod's, Ferragamo, and Peserico, among others. Isaia will also launch with a bespoke made-to-measure service as a part of the Italian Master Tailor event. Bloomingdale's private label, The Men's Store, will introduce exclusive Italian leather accessories and tailored suits crafted with luxury Italian fabrics.

As the exclusive U.S. partner, and a central component of the 59th Street programming, Salone del Mobile.Milano will pay tribute to Italian design. The flagship store will host a special exhibition with a site-specific installation titled "Italian Design: from Classic to Contemporary," showcasing products from 23 renowned Italian brands, all exhibitors of Salone del Mobile.Milano. The most important international fair of the design industry has commissioned architect Ferruccio Laviani to curate the installation, which took inspiration from Giorgio de Chirico's metaphysical piazzas and beautifully captures the spirit of Italian design.

At the core of From Italy, With Love, Bloomingdale's will showcase exciting exclusive collaborations, including AC Milano x Off White, Rag & Bone x Lucali, Dave's New York x Roy Rogers, and Kartell x Missoni. In addition, ten new brands including Gallia Knitwear, Joshua Sanders, Il Bisonte, Artico, The Andamane, Vibi Venezia, and Paris Texas, will be featured within the assortment.

Bloomingdale's will launch a shoppable marketplace at 59th Street, Il Mercato. The Italian pantry, located on the main floor, will give customers the opportunity to shop the finest groceries, including gourmet sauces, homemade pasta, olive oils, and coffee curated by region, from partners such as De'Longhi, Il Buco Vita, and Giadzy. The shop will allow customers to discover charming items such as the Unfortunate Portrait T-shirts packaged in pizza boxes.

"It's truly remarkable to see From Italy, With Love come to life following such extensive planning and strategic collaboration across the organization," shared Frank Berman, Bloomingdale's CMO. "The campaign serves as a unique opportunity to unite iconic brands, tastemakers, and partners, creating a celebration of culture, design, and style. Customers will immerse themselves in the rich offerings of Italy through exclusive products, exciting events, and interactive activations, offering an experience like no other."

On Saturday, September 7, all stores will host a kick-off event where customers will experience Italy through food, art, and music. The campaign will come to life through brand partnerships, a variety of Italian food carts, product customization, cooking demonstrations, and surprise delights. Italy will come alive at 59th Street with a Lucali food truck and a facade takeover on Lexington Avenue, inspired by the Italian coast and capturing the vibrant hues and lively essence of small towns along the Amalfi Coast.

As the celebration continues throughout September and October, shoppers can continue to experience various brands through immersive shops, installations, and pop-ups taking place on every floor of the 59th Street flagship. A sampling includes:

Salone del Mobile.Milano x Bloomingdale's , Conversations About Italian Design: Each Wednesday throughout the month of September, Bloomingdale's will host Conversations About Italian Design: a series of panels and talks organized by Salone del Mobile.Milano. with leaders in design, providing attendees with opportunities to learn about, and experience, Italian furniture and design production.

Each Wednesday throughout the month of September, will host Conversations About Italian Design: a series of panels and talks organized by Salone del Mobile.Milano. with leaders in design, providing attendees with opportunities to learn about, and experience, Italian furniture and design production. Il Mercato: Each weekend, brands Bonajuto, Bona Furtuna , Zia Pia , Il Buco, Monte's, and De'Longhi will offer unique activations for customers to enjoy and fully immerse themselves in the marketplace. On September 7 , the space will have delicious tastings of Italian delicacies from Bona Furtuna , Zia Pia , Venchi, Monte's, and Il Buco, as well as refreshing sips from San Pellegrino and De'Longhi.

Each weekend, brands Bonajuto, , , Il Buco, Monte's, and De'Longhi will offer unique activations for customers to enjoy and fully immerse themselves in the marketplace. On , the space will have delicious tastings of Italian delicacies from , , Venchi, Monte's, and Il Buco, as well as refreshing sips from San Pellegrino and De'Longhi. De'Longhi Espresso Bar: Sip while you shop at Il Mercato! De'Longhi, the leading Italian espresso making brand, will offer complimentary tastings of your cafe favorites, like espresso and cappuccino as part of the Il Mercato experience every Thursday through Sunday from 11AM-5PM throughout the campaign.

Sip while you shop at Il Mercato! De'Longhi, the leading Italian espresso making brand, will offer complimentary tastings of your cafe favorites, like espresso and cappuccino as part of the Il Mercato experience every Thursday through Sunday from throughout the campaign. Missoni Salotto: Featuring an array of exclusive products across categories, Missoni will take over Studio 59 with customizations, embroidery options, and a Missoni specialty cocktail.

Featuring an array of exclusive products across categories, Missoni will take over Studio 59 with customizations, embroidery options, and a Missoni specialty cocktail. Demo Kitchen Takeovers: Each Saturday, Bloomingdale's demo kitchen will feature different partners and classes on how to make Italian classics including focaccia, gnocchi, cannolis, and more.

Each Saturday, demo kitchen will feature different partners and classes on how to make Italian classics including focaccia, gnocchi, cannolis, and more. Moncler Customization Station: Customers can purchase fully customized men's and women's pieces with Moncler's branded computer.

Customers can purchase fully customized men's and women's pieces with Moncler's branded computer. Vintage Photo Booth Pop-Up Featuring Prada and Versace: In collaboration with From Italy , With Love partner, EssilorLuxottica, customers can check out the latest sunglass styles by Prada and Versace, including Prada exclusives, curated for this campaign and only available at Bloomingdale's , while snapping a picture in a vintage photo booth pop-up.

In collaboration with partner, EssilorLuxottica, customers can check out the latest sunglass styles by Prada and Versace, including Prada exclusives, curated for this campaign and only available at , while snapping a picture in a vintage photo booth pop-up. Ciao Bella Makeup Date: From October 4-6 , stores across the U.S. will feature three days of beauty programming with an Italian-themed festival on October 5th .

From , stores across the U.S. will feature three days of beauty programming with an Italian-themed festival on . Chiara Boni La Petite Robe Pop-Up: Throughout September and October, CHIARA BONI La Petite Robe will have a pop-up, with a special offering of mini bouquets and prosecco in a stationed floral cart on September 7 .

Throughout September and October, CHIARA BONI La Petite Robe will have a pop-up, with a special offering of mini bouquets and prosecco in a stationed floral cart on . Moon Boot Pop-Up: In celebration of the launch of its Park silhouette, Moon Boot will have a standing pop-up with an exclusive colorway available only at Bloomingdale's . The brand will also be offering gelato within the pop-up on September 7 .

In celebration of the launch of its Park silhouette, will have a standing pop-up with an exclusive colorway available only at . The brand will also be offering gelato within the pop-up on . Tod's Artisan Shoemaker Event: A Tod's artisan will be onsite September 5-9 to showcase the intricate craftsmanship of its product.

A Tod's artisan will be onsite to showcase the intricate craftsmanship of its product. The World of Ginori: Ginori 1735 will be taking over and redesigning the trend space on the seventh floor with its furniture and wallpaper, and will have a Ginori master painter live, on September 7-8 .

Rocco Forte Hotels will be the official hospitality partner of Bloomingdale's From Italy, With Love campaign. A unique collection of luxury hotels, resorts, residences, and villas, all of the hotels are landmarks, both historical and new, occupying magnificent buildings in exceptional locations. As part of this collaboration, Bloomingdale's Loyalists will enjoy exclusive offers for stays at Rocco Forte's luxurious properties in Italy, from Rome and Florence to Puglia and Sicily.

From Italy, With Love officially launches within the 59th Street flagship on September 5, as well as activations happening in select stores around the United States. Exclusive products will be available online on September 5, until supplies last. Visit Bloomingdales.com and @Bloomingdales on Instagram to learn more.

About Bloomingdale's

Bloomingdale's is America's only nationwide, full-line, upscale department store. A division of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M), it currently operates 32 Bloomingdale's stores, 21 Bloomingdale's The Outlet stores, and three Bloomie's stores in California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Washington. In addition, Bloomingdale's has an international presence with a location in Dubai and Kuwait. Founded in 1872, the iconic retailer celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2022. Be sure to follow @bloomingdales on social media, become a Loyallist, and for more information, or to shop any time, visit www.bloomingdales.com.

About Salone del Mobile.Milano

The Salone del Mobile.Milano has been an international benchmark for the design and furnishing world since 1961, thanks to the extraordinarily high quality of the products on exhibit. It is more than a trade fair, rather an ecosystem with the power to accelerate business and broaden relationships throughout the industry, proffering new visions of the future of living. It takes place in April and consists of four annual exhibitions – the Salone Internazionale del Mobile, S.Project, Workplace3.0 and the International Furnishing Accessories Exhibition – with alternating biennial exhibitions: Euroluce in odd years and EuroCucina with FTK/Technology For the Kitchen and the International Bathroom Exhibition in even years. These have been accompanied by SaloneSatellite since 1998, a launchpad for young designers under 35 from all over the world – so far more than 14,000 of them have passed through its doors – and a point of reference for companies on the look-out for new talents. Almost 2,000 exhibitors took part in the 62nd edition of the Salone del Mobile.Milano in April, with an overall influx of 371,000 attendees, with the numbers of professionals up 28.6% on the previous edition, 65.6% of them from abroad. The Salone del Mobile is ISO 20121 certified for sustainable event management and is a member of the United Nations Global Compact. www.salonemilano.it/en

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Bloomingdale's