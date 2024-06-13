BLOOMINGDALE'S LAUNCHES LATEST CAROUSEL GAME ON POWERED BY AIR FRANCE

The new carousel shop, curated by Venus Williams, will feature the launch of her exclusive collection with AQUA.

NEW YORK, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomingdale's, in partnership with Air France, announces The Carousel @ Bloomingdale's: Game On. Curated by Venus Williams, the shop is available both in-store and online, to get customers excited for the most anticipated event of the summer. Game On will feature an array of must-have items across categories, including an exclusive collaboration between the American Tennis Champion, fashion icon, and entrepreneur, Venus Williams and Bloomingdale's private label, AQUA.

The Carousel, sponsored by Air France, promises a distinctive variety of products catering to all types of sports enthusiasts. The offerings are a blend of preppy athleisure, nostalgic retro apparel, chic accessories, and summer beauty. In addition to the AQUA X Venus Williams collection, the shop will include exclusives from brands such as Anine Bing, Longchamp, and Venus's own brands, Happy Viking and Asutra.

"Game On, curated by the iconic Venus Williams and powered by the esteemed Air France, reinforces Bloomingdale's position as a culturally relevant retailer at the forefront of what is new," shared Frank Berman, EVP CMO at Bloomingdale's. "The multicategory products featured within the Carousel are inspired by the summer's biggest events, and we're so excited for shoppers to discover new must-haves."

The shop will be anchored by the exclusive AQUA x Venus Williams collaboration; a chic, fun, and sporty line of athletic and ready-to-wear apparel and handbags inspired by Venus's infamous style both on and off the tennis court. The 36-piece collection consists of active sets, including hoodies, joggers, sports bras, skirts, leggings, tennis dresses and rompers. Shoppers can also look for statement pieces for everyday wear, with cashmere cardigans, polos, vests, a maxi dress, and more.

"As a longtime admirer of the brand, I am very excited to have my own exclusive AQUA collection at Bloomingdale's," said Venus Williams. "This collection is a special opportunity to draw inspiration from my personal style and create chic pieces that can empower women to feel great and look great for any occasion!"

In celebration of the summer carousel, Bloomingdale's will be hosting exclusive activations for 59th Street shoppers including:

Air France Travel Sweepstakes*: From June 13th to June 20th , those who stop by the 59th Street Game On Carousel shop can enter for the chance to win two roundtrip business class tickets to Paris, France . With direct aisle access, full-flat seats, menus curated by Michelin-starred chefs, and Sky Priority, the winner can expect a quintessentially elegant French experience from the moment they arrive at the airport.

From , those who stop by the 59th Street Game On Carousel shop can enter for the chance to win two roundtrip business class tickets to . With direct aisle access, full-flat seats, menus curated by Michelin-starred chefs, and Sky Priority, the winner can expect a quintessentially elegant French experience from the moment they arrive at the airport. Venus Williams Meet & Greet: On June 13th from 5:30-7pm , Venus Williams will be in-store at the 59th Street flagship to meet customers as they shop her curated carousel and the AQUA x Venus Williams collection.

On from , will be in-store at the 59th Street flagship to meet customers as they shop her curated carousel and the AQUA x collection. Carousel Kick-Off Event: On June 15th from 1-4pm , Bloomingdale's will be hosting an event for 59th Street shoppers in celebration of the Carousel opening with Happy Viking protein samples, Asutra hand massages, a Little Words Project tennis bracelet bead bar, Air France macarons, and full sized Vacation Chardonnay Oil SPF 30 gifts with carousel purchases.

Game On officially launches in select stores on June 13th and online June 17th. The shop will be live through August 26th. 59th Street, Boca Raton Town Center, North Michigan Ave, Chestnut Hill, White Plains, The Mall at Millenia, Roosevelt Field, Soho, Old Orchard, Mosaic, University Village, Sherman Oaks Fashion Square, Walt Whitman, Bergen Shops at Riverside, and Short Hills will all carry the AQUA x Venus Williams collection.

Visit Bloomingdales.com and @Bloomingdales on Instagram to learn more.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. The "Air France Travel Sweepstakes" is subject to Official Rules. Open to legal residents of the 50 US incl. D.C. who have reached the age of majority in their state of residence. Entry begins 9:00 AM ET 06/13/24 and ends at 11:59PM ET 06/20/24. LIMIT: One entry per person. Sponsor: Bloomingdale's, 28-07 JACKSON AVE, LONG ISLAND CITY, NY 11101. For official rules, send self-addressed envelope to "Air France Travel Sweepstakes" Rules Request, c/o Bloomingdale's 28-07 JACKSON AVE, LONG ISLAND CITY, NY 11101.

About Bloomingdale's

Bloomingdale's is America's only nationwide, full-line, upscale department store. A division of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M), it currently operates 32 Bloomingdale's stores, 21 Bloomingdale's The Outlet stores, and three Bloomie's stores in California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Washington. In addition, Bloomingdale's has an international presence with a location in Dubai and Kuwait. Founded in 1872, the iconic retailer celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2022. Be sure to follow @bloomingdales on social media, become a Loyallist, and for more information, or to shop any time, visit www.bloomingdales.com .

About Air France

Since it was founded in 1933, Air France has offered its passengers a unique experience on board its aircraft, which serve a vast network worldwide of over 200 international destinations. Air France aims to offer the best of France to its customers at every step of their journey, taking elegance to new heights. With more comfortable travel cabins, French gastronomy prepared by outstanding chefs, curated airport lounges crafted by world-renowned designers and architects, uniforms by exceptional couturiers, and complimentary champagne in all cabins, Air France has been sharing French excellence with the world for over 90 years. In 2004, Air France, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Transavia formed the Air France-KLM group. The combination of their strengths makes it one of the leading groups of intercontinental traffic in Europe.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Bloomingdale's