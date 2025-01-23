The carousel space will be transformed into a pop-up market, bringing California's Flamingo Estate to New York.

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomingdale's announces The Carousel @ Bloomingdale's: Flamingo Estate, bringing the feeling and inspiration from Richard Christiansen's home and garden to life with a pop-up market. The carousel, available at the 59th Street flagship store and online, will feature the very best of Mother Nature, with garden-grown signature goods from the farms and orchards of California's picturesque Flamingo Estate.

BLOOMINGDALE’S UNVEILS CAROUSEL IN PARTNERSHIP WITH FLAMINGO ESTATE

Flamingo Estate is Richard Christiansen's home and garden, but it's also a collection of over 120 farmers and growers employing regenerative practices. The products are made the slow way, by people they trust, to ensure impeccable sourcing and traceable ingredients. From candles to soaps to pantry items, their collections are hand-harvested and hand-made.

The Carousel @ Bloomingdale's promises a curated variety of products, drawing from Flamingo Estate's philosophy and enchanting charm. The market will feature the lifestyle brand's widely loved bath & body products, candles, and gourmet pantry goods. Shoppers can explore the expertly curated selection of apothecary products through imaginative displays and delightful sampling moments throughout the shop.

"Collaborating with the iconic Flamingo Estate provides the unique opportunity to bring a piece of the garden to Bloomingdale's and a part of the west coast to 59th street," said Frank Berman, EVP, Chief Marketing Officer. "Richard has created such a unique and incredible brand with sought after and elevated products we know our customers have an appetite to experience."

"Flamingo Estate is my home, and a celebration of everything we grow in California. But before Flamingo Estate was born, I spent almost 20 years here in Manhattan dreaming of a garden and orchard and all the things I could make there. So in many ways, this is a homecoming for me. I always wanted to create a wonderful expression of my LA home and garden, here in New York." shared Richard Christiansen, founder of Flamingo Estate. "We've covered the ceiling with all of my favorite fragrant plants, the same ones I hang from the ceiling of my goat shed and garden office. I'm so excited for my friends and all the people I love from my years in New York to come and experience my home, and take something back to theirs."

The partnership with Flamingo Estate also brings unique in-store activations at Bloomingdale's 59th Street flagship throughout the season, including:

The Guide to Becoming Alive Book Signing: On February 8th , Richard will join customers at 59th Street for a meet and greet and book signing of the Flamingo Estate book.

On , Richard will join customers at 59th Street for a meet and greet and book signing of the Flamingo Estate book. Product Customization: On select Saturdays in February and March, customers are invited to enjoy custom calligraphy on their olive oil bottles and candles when they purchase these items from the pantry. ( February 1st , February 22nd and March 8th )

On select Saturdays in February and March, customers are invited to enjoy custom calligraphy on their olive oil bottles and candles when they purchase these items from the pantry. ( , and ) Product Samplings: On select Saturdays in February and March, customers can sample products from the pantry (such as the Chef's Kiss Set) in branded charcuterie cups before purchasing. ( February 1st , February 15th and March 8th )

Bloomingdale's x Flamingo Estate officially launches at the 59th Street store and online January 23rd, and the shop will be live through mid-March.

Visit Bloomingdales.com and @Bloomingdales on Instagram to learn more.

About Bloomingdale's

Bloomingdale's is America's only nationwide, full-line, upscale department store. A division of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M ), it currently operates 32 Bloomingdale's stores, 21 Bloomingdale's The Outlet stores, and four Bloomie's stores in California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Washington. In addition, Bloomingdale's has an international presence with a location in Dubai and Kuwait. Founded in 1872, the iconic retailer celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2022. Be sure to follow @bloomingdales on social media, become a Loyallist, and for more information, or to shop any time, visit www.bloomingdales.com .

About Flamingo Estate

Settled in the 1940s high atop the hills of Los Angeles, Flamingo Estate throughout its history has been a hedonistic enclave of sun-worship, folk mythologies, and psychedelic remedies — a secret haven for wild alchemy in the City of Angels. Now, Flamingo Estate is the home of Richard Christiansen, and, in the spirit of its origins, a radical celebration of pleasure from the garden. We carefully cultivate Mother Nature's wildest, most precious gifts, at a time when we need them most. Championing the idea that Mother Nature is the last great luxury house, and sourcing rare ingredients from over 125 farms and collaborators. Instead of commodity ingredients, our goal is to get as close to the raw, natural material as possible, and to be able to trace each ingredient back to the farmer who planted it. Creating nutrient-dense rituals for daily pleasure, with Mother Nature as the guide.

Press Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Bloomingdale's